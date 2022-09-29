Did not meet expectations! Epic Games has announced free games this week!

Epic Games continues to give away free games. But the games posted this week did not satisfy the players with either price or quality.

Epic Games Store has been giving its users free games for a long time. Sometimes these products can even be as AAA. In other words, it allows you to add very expensive games to the library for free. But he seems to have been working on quantity rather than quality for a long time. Because all the products presented in recent weeks were below expectations.

2 games for 42 Turkish lira have become free in the Epic Games Store!

Epic Games did not break the tradition and distributed free games this week. However, in the last few months, users have stated that they are not satisfied with the products offered. Because in the past period, many AAA quality games were offered for free in a row.

He even immediately distributed games for several thousand Turkish lira. However, the games released in the last 2 months are far from high quality. Of course, every game has a buyer and a fan. However, the sum of prices for low-quality games, given for 10 weeks, does not exceed 15-20 dollars.

This week, the free games in the Epic Games Store were The Drone Racing League Simulator for 17 TL and Runbow for 25 TL. We remind you that as soon as you make a purchase for 0 Turkish lira and add it to your library, the games will be yours indefinitely. In other words, this is not an experience campaign for a certain period of time.

System requirements of the Drone Racing League simulator

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10×64 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (2.70 GHz) or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2 GB) or better

DirectX: version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB of free space

Proposed:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10×64 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i5-7300U or better

Video card: Nvidia GTX 1060 and above

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB of free space

Runbow System Requirements

Operating System: Windows XP SP2+

Processor: SSE2 instruction set support

Video card: Supported by DX9 or DX11

Memory: 1037 MB

