Did not meet expectations! Epic Games has announced free games this week!

Epic Games continues to give away free games. But the games posted this week did not satisfy the players with either price or quality.
Epic Games Store has been giving its users free games for a long time. Sometimes these products can even be as AAA. In other words, it allows you to add very expensive games to the library for free. But he seems to have been working on quantity rather than quality for a long time. Because all the products presented in recent weeks were below expectations.
2 games for 42 Turkish lira have become free in the Epic Games Store!
Epic Games did not break the tradition and distributed free games this week. However, in the last few months, users have stated that they are not satisfied with the products offered. Because in the past period, many AAA quality games were offered for free in a row.
He even immediately distributed games for several thousand Turkish lira. However, the games released in the last 2 months are far from high quality. Of course, every game has a buyer and a fan. However, the sum of prices for low-quality games, given for 10 weeks, does not exceed 15-20 dollars.
This week, the free games in the Epic Games Store were The Drone Racing League Simulator for 17 TL and Runbow for 25 TL. We remind you that as soon as you make a purchase for 0 Turkish lira and add it to your library, the games will be yours indefinitely. In other words, this is not an experience campaign for a certain period of time.
System requirements of the Drone Racing League simulator
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Operating System: Windows 10×64 or higher
Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 (2.70 GHz) or better
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 (2 GB) or better
DirectX: version 11
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 15 GB of free space
Proposed:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Operating System: Windows 10×64 or higher
Processor: Intel Core i5-7300U or better
Video card: Nvidia GTX 1060 and above
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 20 GB of free space
Runbow System Requirements
Operating System: Windows XP SP2+
Processor: SSE2 instruction set support
Video card: Supported by DX9 or DX11
Memory: 1037 MB
What do you think about this subject? Don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comments!