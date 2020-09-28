Did Nicole Kidman make peace with her daughter?

Is Nicole Kidman finally reconciled with her daughter years after their estrangement? This detail sows doubt.

Very recently, the editorial ‘of melty returned to the real reasons for the divorce between Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman and a cheating with a famous actress would seem to be part of it. You might not know it, but before giving birth to two adorable little girls with current husband Keith Urban, the 53-year-old actress adopted Bella and then Connor with then-husband Tom Cruise. Unfortunately for her, her break with the star of Mission Impossible was not easy and for good reason, Nicole at the same time lost all contact with her two eldest, who became Scientologists like their father.

But while the actress has been in a relationship with daughter Bella for years due to her involvement in the Church of Scientology, it looks like a reconciliation is on the cards. Indeed, Internet users have noticed that Nicole Kidman's daughter began to like several of her photos, showing her support. A source has also confided in New Idea on this gesture which says a lot: "Bella who appears on Nicole's Instagram is something that suddenly made a lot of people talk. It's huge. seen everything that happened between them ". Are the two women ready to end the past? We can only hope so.




