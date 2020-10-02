Did Melania Trump and Donald Trump become a corona?

A new one was added to the political names caught in the coronavirus. US President Donald Trump shared the covid-19 test result on his official Twitter account. Stating that he was in quarantine, Trump stated that the treatment process started.

Was Trump Corona?

US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was caught in the coronavirus. Stating that the test result was positive, the President of the USA stated that he would start the quarantine and treatment process.

Melania Trump, the wife of US President Trump, also stated that he was infected with the virus. Making a statement on Twitter, Melania Trump stated that the quarantine process started after the test result was positive, and stated that they felt good.

