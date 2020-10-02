Did Melania Trump and Donald Trump become a corona?

A new one was added to the political names caught in the coronavirus. US President Donald Trump shared the covid-19 test result on his official Twitter account. Stating that he was in quarantine, Trump stated that the treatment process started.

US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was caught in the coronavirus. Stating that the test result was positive, the President of the USA stated that he would start the quarantine and treatment process.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania Trump, the wife of US President Trump, also stated that he was infected with the virus. Making a statement on Twitter, Melania Trump stated that the quarantine process started after the test result was positive, and stated that they felt good.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020



