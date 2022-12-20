Did Meghan Markle Lie About Taking Care of Her Grandmother in Her Last Days? Samantha Markle Shows

The rivalry between Meghan Markle and her half-sister Samantha Markle is escalating day by day. After the Duchess left the royal family in January 2020, her half-sister publicly criticized her. Samantha Markle again seems unimpressed with the content of the Netflix documentary series “Harry and Meghan,” as she accused the former actress of spewing lies about their late grandmother.

Speaking about the Queen in the documentary series, Meghan Markle recalled her good days with her own grandmother. According to the Duchess, she was very close to her father’s mother, Doris May, Rita Sanders, and was her guardian in the last days of her life. The Duchess’s claims did not please Samantha Markle, and she cruelly slammed her sister.

Samantha Markle reflects on Meghan Markle and their grandmother’s relationship

Samantha Markle has rejected Meghan Markle’s claims to take care of their grandmother. Calling the documentary series “a $100 million fake news PR machine,” the author called it comical. She added that Markle’s fake narrative about her good relationship with their late grandmother was the last straw for her.

“This whole thing with Grandma did it for us. I think my grandmother would turn over in her grave if she saw this. Meghan Markle didn’t take care of her, she visited her,” Samantha Markle said in an appearance on Fox News.

Next, she revealed the truth about Markle making apple butter with her grandmother Doris Sanders. The screenwriter called it an outright lie. According to Samantha Markle, Sanders produced apple butter in the 1970s. At that time, the Duchess was not even born yet, so the chances that she would be engaged in this activity are unlikely.

Meanwhile, on the Netflix show, Meghan Markle also talked about her controversial relationship with her half-sister. The former actress said that she does not know either the date of birth or the second name of Samantha Markle. She also doesn’t remember seeing her stepbrother and stepsister at her father’s house as a child.

