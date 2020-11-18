Did Meghan Markle know she was leaving the royal family?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, would she have planned to leave the royal family? So it seems that she has prepared her Megxit …

Meghan Markle she planned her shot from the start? According to his detractors, Prince Harry’s wife planned his departure from the royal family.

Nothing was going well, she had to leave and take Harry in her wake. Since marrying William’s brother, Meghan Markle has had to follow strict protocol.

The former actress also had to give up one of her first loves: acting. Thus, she served the royal family, for at least three good years.

Finally, very quickly, the pressure kicked in and Harry wanted to save it. After all, the royal family never really gave her the right welcome.

A story which of course does not satisfy everyone. According to her critics, the Duchess of Sussex had it all planned from the start.

Meghan Markle would she be the “bad” service that the tabloids describe? For aristocrat Rose Adkins Hulse, this is obvious!

MEGHAN MARKLE: ARISTOCRACY DOESN’T DIGERATE THE FACT THAT IT TURNS ON THE ROYAL FAMILY

“I think she made a big mistake,” Adkins Hulse told Tatler magazine. “I don’t think she was willing to be a part of this royal way of life.”

The aristocrat also accuses Meghan Markle of wanting to “make her own rules”. A “sad” observation, she adds.

As an African-American woman, the Duchess could have brought a whole different perspective to the royal family. “Meghan could teach that all people are the same.”

Despite all this, Meghan Markle preferred to take the powder off the bat. A premeditated act? What is certain is that no one is giving him a gift following his decision.

“It was a very powerful thing to be part of the royal family,” concludes Adkins Hulse. “Instead, she returned to California to make a deal with Netflix”



