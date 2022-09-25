Did Meghan Markle give Prince Harry an ultimatum about their relationship?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are considered the perfect couple. The Duke of Sussex served his husband’s purposes when he decided to leave the United Kingdom and settle in California for a peaceful life with his wife. He also spoke out against his subjects in the UK for all the discrimination and difficulties Meghan had to go through.

However, the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has not always been rosy. There was a time when the former American actress was unhappy with the royal family of Sussex and decided to break off their relationship. In his upcoming book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, royal correspondent Valentine Lowe recounted the incident when Meghan delivered an ultimatum to her then boyfriend.

Prince Harry was afraid that Meghan Markle would leave him

At the initial stage of their relationship, Harry defended Meghan Markle a lot. Thus, in order to protest against the hordes of journalists, the Duke of Sussex decided not to advertise his relationship publicly. The same thing did not go well with the former American star, and she gave her boyfriend an ultimatum to make their relationship official.

“Megan was saying, ‘If you don’t make a statement confirming that I am your girlfriend, I will break up with you.’ Valentine mentioned this in his book, which is quoted by The Times.

Megan’s warning alarmed the prince, and he went berserk, saying: “She’s going to leave me.” After that, the royal Duke called Jason Knauf, the communications secretary at Kensington Palace.

Panicked by the whole scenario, Harry demanded an official statement from the Palace confirming his relationship with Megan. He also told Knauf to condemn media reports that included racist and sexist reports about his girlfriend.

It is noteworthy that the book mentions that the Palace does not take any measures against all the dirt that the media smears on her character and life, which upsets Megan. Valentine added that Markle told one of the employees that she knew that the House of Windsor does not care about girlfriends. ‘

Interestingly, in November 2016, Prince Harry officially announced his relationship. In a public statement, he also condemned the wave of insults and harassment against Megan. Do you like the couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Share your thoughts in the comments.