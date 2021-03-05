Did Meghan Markle and British royalty have declared war yet?

Find out what Meghan Markle says about British royalty in the second Oprah Winfrey interview trailer.

Very soon Oprah Winfrey will release the highly anticipated interview she had with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through CBS , and although a trailer had recently been released where the Duke of Sussex is heard speaking , now another one is revealed where his wife assures that the British royalty lies about them, just a few days after receiving accusations from Kensington Palace employees , who point out that they suffered ‘bullying’ when they were in their charge, know the details!

Meghan and Harry: second interview trailer

British royalty seems to have declared war on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , because a few days after the expected interview with Oprah Winfrey comes to light, Buckingham Palace strikes back, who will be telling the truth?

According to the second trailer released by CBS about Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey , British royalty is lying, and will they be the ones to expose them with the expected statements? Everything points to yes, shocking!

It is known that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken the silence in this interview, and it is something that the members of the British royalty are not happy, and it is that they are nervous about the possible truths that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can say, ¿¿ are you could end the monarchy?

According to Meghan Markle , the British royalty carries out a smear campaign against her, as it seeks to destroy her public figure, statements that are pointed out in the new trailer of the interview with Oprah Winfrey , and that remain like a glove later. of the recent accusations about ‘bullying’ that he has received.

In the second trailer , Meghan Markle states: