Did “marriage at first sight” Peter expect a kiss?

Was it clear to Peter from the very beginning that the kiss would follow after he said “yes”? In the first episode of the new season of “Weddings at First Sight”, a policeman and Jacqueline dared to walk down the aisle. Not knowing each other, they entered into a marriage bond at the dome show. Like most couples, a 34-year-old woman and a parish secretary at the registry office kissed. But did Peter expect an exchange of tenderness?

“A clear yes,” the Bavarian said in an interview with Promiflash. “I was hoping there would be a kiss, as this is also part of marriage,” he explained. An amateur athlete cannot understand why other couples participating in the show refuse to kiss. “In front of me was a beautiful woman who, according to experts, is perfect for me. So why not kiss? “, – said Peter.

Jacqueline didn’t expect them to kiss either. “I was hoping there would be a kiss, because I don’t want to buy a pig in a poke. After all, we are husband and wife,” the 26-year-old said. However, she was not going to do this — an amateur boxer listened to her instincts. “Since the wedding went perfectly, the kiss became the cherry on the cake for me,” she explained.

“Marriage at first sight” – eight episodes from October 3, 2022 every Monday at 20:15 on SAT.1 and on Joyn.