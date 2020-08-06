Did Lili Reinhart already forget Cole Sprouse?

Lili Reinhart celebrated Cole Sprouse’s birthday with a trip to the mountains. The actress decided to get away on this date, which, a few months ago, was important to her and him ex-partner. Cole and him brother Dylan celebrated their 28th birthday with fun messages on their social networks.

Although neither of them confirmed the news, Lili and Cole are officially separated, even the actress did not publish anything about Cole’s birthday, instead, she revealed that she was taking a trip to the mountains, as a way to spiritually heal.

Through her Instagram account, Lili shared photos of her exploration of Mount Shasta, a place where she connected with nature to obtain a little peace of mind, in addition to reconnecting with herself through this trip.

The actress visited some streams and took walks around the place, also shared some selfies with a beautiful view of the mountains in the background. Lili appreciated having the opportunity to visit a place like this and I wish her fans will also take the time to reflect.

In none of her publications did she mention or congratulate Cole on him birthday, although when the rumors ended they assured that both were still good friends. Since her breakup, the actress has focused on her personal life and projects such as the launch of a book of poems.

She also decided to open up to her fans and declared to be part of the LGBT community, as she is a bisexual woman. But not everything is broken hearts and reflections for the actress, Lili found a new love story under the name of Grace Town in “Chemical Hearts”, the new Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a boy considered romantic, but who has never fallen in love.

This romantic drama will premiere on August 21. Lili has focused her energy to maintain her peace of mind, continue with her projects and show who she really is without fear of anything.



