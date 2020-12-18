Did Kylie Jenner really do cosmetic surgery?

Did Kylie Jenner Really Have Cosmetic Surgery? The young woman confessed, to silence the bad tongues. Did Kylie Jenner have cosmetic surgery? Kim Kardashian’s half-sister has long cast doubt on her appearance.

Revealed in the KUWTK series, the pretty brunette was able to pull out of the game, building an empire. She is considered the youngest billionaire in the world.

However, her face has changed significantly over the years. What arouse the questioning of Internet users who have constantly wondered why Kylie Jenner did not confess.

Fuller lips, larger breasts and buttocks … The young woman is well and truly spent on the knife! Still, she swore heartily that she hadn’t done anything.

Kylie Jenner had to face the facts in 2015, during a video broadcast on the reality show KUWTK. The opportunity for the young woman to confess.

YES, KYLIE JENNER HAD TO HAVE AESTHETIC SURGERY

Tired of always having to defend herself on her change of appearance, Kylie Jenner has responded to her detractors. So she spoke in the KUWTK series.

She said, “It’s just something I’m not at all comfortable with … It’s what I wanted to do for a long time. I admit I made my lips again, ”she said.

Words that relieved the conscience of Kylie, who was therefore fed up with hiding. “People judge me all the time, so maybe I beat around the bush a little too much, but I never lied,” she told her sisters on E!

A source close to Stormi’s mother had told OK! Magazine: “She started pestering her mother about plastic surgery when she was very young. She let Kylie get everything she wanted, starting with a Botox breast augmentation. ”

And that’s not all ! So we learn that she had a breast augmentation, “but also an eyebrow lift, upper eyelid surgery, a chin implant, a jaw reshaping and a job on the nose.” Just that !



