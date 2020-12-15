Did Kim Kardashian forgive Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West “are doing their thing” and “focusing on the things that are important to them” like their children, a source told him.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always marched to the rhythm of their own life and throughout their six-year marriage, the couple’s relationship has been anything but conventional.

Although the couple hit a rough patch earlier this summer, as we’ve reported to you in Somagnews, the two have since shown that their relationship is evolving in a way that suits their individual lifestyles.

According to a source close to the Kardashians, a lot of that has to do with the fact that they are both “focused” on raising their four children: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Pslam West. 19 months. Also, as the source describes, the duo make sure to prioritize “time for them.”

“Kim and Kanye are doing their thing. They spend a lot of time apart,” the source shares, adding that they are “focused on the things that are important to them.”

What will happen between Kim and Kanye?

“Kim is doing his thing and Kanye is doing his thing. She doesn’t micromanage him or worry too much,” adds the source. “She lets him go and be who he is. He is what he is.”

Although the couple may not be physically together as often, the source notes that “they are still a family and come together for the children.”

In fact, everyone will celebrate the holidays together. “They will spend Christmas Eve with the family in a discreet gathering,” shares the source of their plans. “It will not be like in previous years, but they will do something as a family and they will all be together.”

The insider adds that some of the Kardashian-Jenners are “heading into the desert for part of the break to sunbathe and relax.”

The news of Kim and Kanye’s vacation plans comes a week after Khloe Kardashian revealed that the family would put their Christmas traditions on hold this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Covid cases are spiraling out of control in California. So we decided that we will not have a Christmas Eve party this year,” he shared on Twitter on December 6. “It’s the first time we won’t have a Christmas Eve Party since 1978, I think.”

“But health and safety come first!” she added. “Taking this pandemic seriously is imperative.”

Lately, the SKIMS founder has been more private about her affair with the aspiring politician and musician. However, last month she took a moment to celebrate the anniversary of one of her most acclaimed albums, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“Happy 10th Anniversary of Kanye’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album,” Kim expressed in an Instagram post on November 22. “For those of you who don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’ … Kanye couldn’t. I didn’t come up with some of the lyrics, but then I realized that there was in a poem he had written to me, that it was my birthday card, he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and turned it into the song. I’ll keep it all! ”

A month earlier, she was excited about the special gift he gave her on her 40th birthday, which included a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

“For my birthday, Kanye gave me the kindest gift of my life,” the fashion mogul shared on Twitter in October. “A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad.



