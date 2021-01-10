Did Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle go on a road trip?

Duchesses Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle soon reunited on a trip to Los Angeles? We tell you everything.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may well be planning a trip to Los Angeles. Indeed, Kate Middleton and Prince William would visit Meghan Markle and Prince Harrry.

The latter moved there last year after leaving royal duties. The two couples have not seen each other since.

By the end of 2021, Kate Middleton and Prince William have therefore decided to reunite with the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The trip should also take place as soon as travel restrictions are more favorable, says a source close to the royal family.

Isn’t this reunion likely to be strained? The same source confides that no!

KATE MIDDLETON AND MEGHAN MARKLE: COMING SOON?

But before visiting the Sussexes in the United States, the two couples should meet in the United Kingdom first. Indeed, Meghan Markle and Harry could well return to England, especially for the birthday of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Know that Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 95th candle this year. While her husband will celebrate his 100th birthday!

According to a source close to the crown, Kate Middleton’s husband and Prince Harry have vowed to put effort into their relationship. “They learned from their past. »She confides.

She thus confirms that the tensions between the two brothers had reached peaks. But the two are ready to make a clean sweep of the past and work on their future.

So, Kate Middleton and Prince William will start by visiting Meghan Markle and Harry. They will thus be able to discover their new life in the United States.

The same source adds that the couple plan to make this trip with complete discretion. Case to be continued.