Did Kanye West Inspire Taylor Swift to Write “Karma”?

Pop culture would have been significantly different if Kanye West had gone to the toilet when Taylor Swift accepted her award at the eventful 2009 VMA evening. It’s like how West would still be considered a genius and a fashion Mogul if he hadn’t been writing these anti-Semitic tweets. While there seems to be a lot of “could” and “could” associated with West, Swift, on the other hand, seems to have done it all: won all the grand music awards without exception and freely expressed herself, whether in her lyrics or awards.

Call it what you want, but judging by the way Swift collects awards, it seems that she definitely has good karma. And, following the pattern, this year she had another winning night at the VMA, where she also announced her 10th studio album. Almost every Taylor Swift song has to face a fate related to men with whom she had dramas. Therefore, it was not a shock when Karma suffered the same fate.

Fans started to assume that the song was about the controversy Kanye West got into, but it seems they went too far.

Is Taylor Swift’s song Karma really about Kanye West?

Swift’s albums, in addition to Easter eggs, also carry hidden stories. The singer’s talent for turning her real tragedies into songs topping billboard charts will always be exciting. But despite her talents, her songs often come down to a guy. Although the Grammy Award-winning artist has long outgrown it, she still finds herself drawn into Kanye West’s drama. We are sure that most Swifties will agree that reputation has become a fatal end for him.

However, many fans claim that her 2022 song Karma also refers to the West. But even if that were the case, time doesn’t seem to make sense. On October 8, West wrote a series of disturbing tweets, because of which he was blocked on the platform. Swift announced her album on August 28, and while Taylor Swift may be a genius, she’s not a fortune teller. So Swift’s Karma is not a direct blow to Kanye West.

Still, her song is a fitting jab at the Gold Digger singer, given his circumstances, but some fans are glad that’s not the case because they don’t want something as serious as anti-Semitism to be downplayed as a pop culture drama.

Give Karma a chance and let us know if you think the song is about West.