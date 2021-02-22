Did Jennifer Aniston leave Brad Pitt because of alcohol?

Jennifer Aniston and actor Brad Pitt split over alcohol problems? We give you more details. Did Jennifer Aniston split from Brad Pitt because of alcohol?

They formed one of the most glamorous couples in Hollywood. 20 years ago, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt sealed their union in July 2000.

Their marriage will remain one of the most sumptuous and magical in Hollywood! It was during a ceremony in Malibu that the couple said yes for life in front of 200 guests.

To ensure an extraordinary ceremony, the two actors had spent a million dollars! Or a little more than 840,000 euros. Just that.

At the time, only one photo of their wedding was released. We see the couple looking at each other lovingly. The pretty actress had caused a sensation with her wedding dress.

So much so that her husband, Brad Pitt would have even shed a small tear when he saw her. Their wedding ceremony ended with a spectacular 13-minute fireworks display!

This show would have cost them some 16,000 euros. But nothing is too good for the newlyweds.

The rest of the story we all know. The two spouses will eventually leave after 5 years of marriage. The young man had then found love again in the arms of Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer Aniston has also remarried since. But she won’t forget that the breakup was very humbling for her.

Even today, the tabloids are speculating on the real reasons for their separation. The most recent would be linked to an alcohol problem!

Jennifer Aniston separated from Brad Pitt because of alcohol?

In 2020, Globe magazine therefore reported that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a fight before going to an Oscar ceremony together. A few weeks earlier, the same media reported that the two spouses often quarreled over alcohol.

Indeed, it is the alcohol consumption of the young woman which would have caused the problem. In fact, the same tabloid claims that Brad Pitt even gave his ex-wife an ultimatum. Him, or alcohol!

He also told himself that the actor had stopped drinking since 2016. So the young woman would have supported him but she did not want to stop drinking.

The same media therefore claims that the young actress from Friends drank every day. So, the actor being sober on her side would not have wanted to resume her relationship with the beautiful blonde because of her alcohol consumption!

We will simply remember that this story is very far-fetched! Indeed, actor Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had no plans to get back together after their divorce.

So it’s not because of the young woman’s drinking! You should also know that the pretty blonde has no problem with alcohol. Indeed, she even has a very healthy rhythm of life. Case closed !