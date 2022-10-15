Did Jeffrey Dahmer Really Eat The Hearts Of His Victims?

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” details the crimes of a serial killer, including the cannibalization of the hearts of his victims. The Netflix miniseries, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, follows the entire timeline of Jeffrey Dahmer’s life, following a serial killer from his childhood to his eventual murder in a Columbia Correctional facility by a cellmate. Here is an explanation of Dahmer’s real cannibalistic tendencies, including whether he ate the hearts of his victims.

Cannibalism was only part of Dahmer’s criminal activities. Between 1978 and 1991, Dahmer drugged, brutally murdered and dismembered 17 young men and boys, some of whom were only 14 years old. Dahmer was charged with 16 subsequent life sentences for his crimes, as he confessed to each murder and was found sane at the time of the crimes. Dahmer’s murders were ritualistic and gruesome, including photographing his victims with polaroids, dissolving their bodies with chemicals, and permanently preserving their body parts. When police searched his house after his arrest, they found various parts of his victims, including two whole skeletons and severed heads in varying degrees of decomposition.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Explanation of Cannibalism

Dahmer did eat several of his victims’ hearts. During his confession in 1991, Dahmer himself admitted to eating various parts of his victims, including hearts, livers, biceps and parts of their thighs, even cooking and seasoning the organs before eating them. Parts of his victims’ remains, including two human hearts, were found in his refrigerator during his arrest. Tracey Edwards, Dahmer’s latest alleged victim, even told police after the escape that Dahmer intended to devour his heart. It is unknown how many of his victims Dahmer ate, since the killer never revealed these details during his confession.

Why Jeffrey Dahmer ate the hearts of his victims

There are several theories as to why Jeffrey Dahmer cannibalized his victims. Many experts say that this act was a bid for power and control over his victims; something that Dahmer lacked in his youth. Nancy Glass, the only journalist who interviewed Dahmer, explained (via The Kyle & Jackie O Show) that this act was caused by a desire to leave his victims with him, which Dahmer confirmed in his confession. If his victims were a part of him, then they could never leave him. Glass explained that these rejection issues—combined with shame about his sexuality—forced Dahmer to keep his victims to himself in any way possible.

Since Jeffrey Dahmer was murdered by Christopher Scarver in 1994, the full details of his cannibalism may never be understood. Although Dahmer often portrayed his cannibalistic actions to torment other prisoners, the killer did not like discussing these aspects of his crimes with law enforcement. However, the acts of cannibalism depicted in “The Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” were actually based on real evidence and confessions in the Jeffrey Dahmer case.