Did James Gunn, played by Harley Quinn, lead “Suicide Squad”? Manufacturers’ Response

The producers of “Harley Quinn” Justin Halpern and Patrick Shumaker answer the question of whether the character of the series James Gunn directed the movie “Suicide Squad” in the universe. Harley Quinn is an animated series, the third season of which is currently being broadcast on HBO Max. The voice cast of the show includes Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Tony Hale and Christopher Meloni.

Gunn, who directed DC’s Suicide Squad and created the HBO spin-off series Peacemaker, did not participate in the filming of the first and second seasons of Harley Quinn. However, during the filming of the third season, it was revealed that he would join the voiceover of the series and a cameo role in season 3 of Harley Quinn as himself after Schumaker, knowing that Gunn was a fan, contacted him on Twitter. Animated character James Gunn is also the director of the Harley Quinn universe, pictured working on a Thomas Wayne movie.

In an interview with Screen Rant at Comic-Con in San Diego, Schumaker and Halpern talked about whether Gunn could also make an in-universe version of Suicide Squad, a movie that actually features Harley Quinn from DCEU Margot Robbie. According to Halpern, the producers “talked about it” during the creation of the third season of “Harley Quinn,” but eventually it became too confusing. Schumaker then confirms that the EP has not made a final decision. Check out Halpern and Schumaker’s full statements below:

Halpern: Actually, that’s a really good question. I think we had conversations on this topic, but then it started to break our brains. Have we ever decided on this?

Schumaker: No. We’ve definitely discussed it, but I don’t think we’ve ever talked about it definitively. That’s one of the showrunner things we’ve learned over the years: never settle for anything unless it’s necessary, so you’ll know later if you decide you want to make canon what James Gunn put The New York Times. Suicide Squad in poems about Harley.

But I think he was originally a Marvel guy in this world.

As Halpern suggests, if Gunn’s character, Harley Quinn, becomes the director of the “Suicide Squad” in the universe, it will certainly be dizzying. Adding Gunn’s past directorial work to the Harley verse would create a number of problems, since it would be inexplicable for Harley herself not to take into account the fact that she either played or was portrayed in a blockbuster. Thus, the decision to leave open the possibility of canonizing Gunn, who leads the Suicide Squad, but has not yet committed himself, makes life much easier for Halpern and Shumaker.

Even without establishing this meta-connection between Gunn the character and Gunn the man, Harley Quinn’s cameo is still ripe with potential. As Shumaker hints in his Marvel commentary, Gunn’s presence leaves potential for other DC-related Easter eggs that will expand as season 3 of “Harley Quinn” progresses. Episodes of the third season of “Harley Quinn” air on HBO Max on Thursdays at 3:01 Eastern Standard Time.