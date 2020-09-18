Did Hailey Baldwin speak badly about Selena Gomez?

The tension between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez continues, find out why the model deactivated her Twitter account.

Friendships and feuds in the world of celebrities do not stop, which is why Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez continue to be linked over and over again. Recently a video of the model and wife of Justin Bieber aroused much criticism, before which she chose to stay away from social networks, we tell you why.

Remember Justin Bieber’s involvement in Drake’s Popstar video? The artist’s image appeared strategically the moment Selena Gomez was mentioned during the song.

This tune has appeared in the video posted by a fitness trainer of some celebs, but the images show Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye exercising with intensity.

After seeing this publication, some pointed out that one of the girls can be heard mentioning Selena in the video, but this post has already been deleted and has triggered a fight between those who claim to hear the name of the singer in the voice of the girls and those who deny this fact.

Despite this, criticism was present on social media, prompting Hailey to deactivate her Twitter account and quietly walk away.

Meanwhile, Justine Skye took her own account on said social network to point out that even if she didn’t want to say anything about it, she would do so because of the situation:

Stop looking for reasons to attack people in defense of your FAVs. Especially if it is something completely wrong. Don’t have homework to do or something?

Look the following video:

Some time ago we also told you about the statements that Hailey Baldwin gave after being compared to the singer Selena Gomez on several occasions.



