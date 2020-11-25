Did Fortnite treat Baby Yoda in the Battle Pass?

Fortnite will soon unveil its season 5. Everything suggests that Baby Yoda will appear very soon. In a few days, Fortnite Season 4 – Chapter 2 will end. Rumors have it that Season 5 will give a nod to the Disney + series, The Mandalorian.

Fortnite has enjoyed huge success for several years. Gamers are tapping into the game in millions, and Epic Games continues to innovate so fans don’t get bored. So, in season 4, the box drew inspiration from the Marvel universe.

Indeed, during the season, the fans could try to have skins of Thor, Iron Man or even Black Widow. Season 4 will end on December 1, and Epic Games is planning a big event. To mark the occasion, a Marvel villain is coming.

Players will have the chance to fight Galactus. However, you will have to remember to have the game update 14.60 and arrive an hour early, at 9 p.m. French time.

Afterward, gamers can tackle Fortnite Season 5. The next season promises to be just as interesting as a character from The Mandalorian could make an appearance.

FORTNITE: BABY YODA IN SEASON 5?

Will Baby Yoda arrive in the next chapter of Fortnite? This is what has been whispering for several days. Several leaks have already announced this little wink from the Star Wars universe and the Fortnite Insider site also seems to have confirmed it recently.

Thus, on the program, gamers will be able to try to have a Mando skin, explains our colleagues, Sortir Paris. This new skin will be available for players with the battle pass. Then, they can also have the Child aka Baby Yoda as a back accessory.

So how do you get Baby Yoda in Fortnite Season 5? In fact, some fans believe the new skin will be a “secret skin”. This was particularly the case for the characters of Deadpool and Aquaman in the past season.

However, for the moment, Epic Games has not confirmed the nod around Star Wars and more specifically around The Mandalorian. So, it is better to be careful and wait to find out more.



