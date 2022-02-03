Did Famous YouTuber Really Rugpull? Here are the details!

YouTuber Ice Poseidon admitted to rugpull $500,000 worth of CxCoin tokens. Ice Poseidon, aka Paul Denino, admits to rugpull in an interview with another famous YouTuber, Coffeezilla. YouTube and Twitch phenomenon Ice Poseidon says he can return all the money, but not in his own best interests.

CxCoin. Installed by Ice Poseidon in about two weeks. Crypto market followers are turning arrows to Ice Poseidon when they noticed that $291,246 worth of cryptocurrencies were removed from the CXCoin liquidity pool last Monday.

Coffeezilla, one of the first to realize this, tells Denino that he can return the funds to investors if he wants. Denino says he can return the money, but he doesn’t want to.

Conflicting Explanations

After Coffeezilla posted the entire conversation on YouTube, the CxCoin team is trying to defend themselves. CxCoin Telegram group team member Jahun states that the whole incident was a big misunderstanding. According to Jahun, he states that Denino misrepresented himself during his meeting with Coffeezilla, adding:

“Cxcoin did not achieve the success we wanted, but we stand behind the project and provide a money-back guarantee to all investors.”

Jahun previously made a statement about the sudden removal of $300,000 from the liquidity pool. According to the statements, Jahun states that they made a quick entry, had good intentions and were affected by the general decline in the market.

Investors, on the other hand, think that Jahun has made contradictory statements and want to take the matter to court.

Similar Attitudes After Rugpull

Although CxCoin makes excuses for rugpull, the post-event behavior of rugpullers is often similar as funds are drained.

Likewise, in November of last year, an altcoin was created for the famous Squid Game series and a rugpull transaction of 11.9 million dollars was carried out. The creators of this altcoin reported that they could no longer manage the project because they were overwhelmed by the stress.

Investors must do market research and take the responsibility themselves. Relying on the phenomena directly can cause well-intentioned investors to make losses.