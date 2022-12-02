Did Diego Dalat Do Enough Against South Korea to Win a Starting Spot in Portugal?

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot had a mixed audition today for a starting spot in Portugal’s 1/8 finals match as he was given 90 minutes to impress in their last Group H match against South Korea.

It took Dalot only five minutes to distinguish himself, brilliantly picking up the ball on the right flank before setting up Ricardo Horta for a simple strike.

Dalot made some great strides forward, but stained his notebook with two very bad passes: one in the first half went unpunished, and the other in the 65th minute, when he presented it to Korea in the danger zone.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved United from blushing by making a good save after Hwang’s strike.

In a 2-1 defeat against the Koreans, Dalot won 4/6 ground duels, 2/3 air duels and made two key passes.

He had a pass accuracy of 78%.

However, he also lost the ball 18 times and completed only 2/4 crosses and 5/10 long passes.

In fairness, it should be noted that it was a lackluster performance by the Portuguese, who were constantly changing, especially after it became known that Uruguay was losing to Ghana with a score of 2:0 — the only team that would be able to beat the Europeans. first place in the group.

Former United player Cristiano Ronaldo failed in front of the Portuguese goal, missing several golden moments and being offside several times.

Costa, who is reportedly a United target, also impressed the Portuguese national team again and made two or three good saves. There was little he could have done to prevent South Korea from scoring.

Portugal will now play the runners-up in Group G, which will be determined tonight, in the 1/8 finals. Since Brazil will almost certainly win the group, it will most likely be Switzerland or Serbia, unless Cameroon holds a shock against the South Americans.