Darth Vader may never have known that Princess Leia was his daughter in Star Wars, and never maintained a relationship with her, even when he was a Force ghost. Anakin Skywalker never knew that Padme was pregnant with twins, and believed that his child died with his wife. He had no idea that Padme had given birth before she died, and even less did he know that the Jedi had abducted the children and hidden them.

The illusions of Darth Vader were dispelled shortly after the destruction of the first Death Star. Vader was found guilty of the Empire’s defeat on Yavin-4, and he wanted revenge on the rebel who fired the shot. He hired bounty hunters to scour the galaxy for him, and eventually Boba Fett returned under the name Skywalker. Only then did Darth Vader realize that his son was alive and began searching for the boy.

Related: Star Wars: Why Obi-Wan Really Calls Vader “Darth” in “A New Hope”

Darth Vader didn’t know he had a daughter until “Return of the Jedi”, when he appeared before Emperor Palpatine. The Emperor’s power penetrated Luke’s mind, trying to encourage him to switch to the dark side, and he discovered the existence of Leia. “Sister,” the Emperor chuckled. “So… you have a twin sister. Your feelings betrayed her, too.” Luke reacted with a flash of rage, finally activating his lightsaber, and soon Luke and Darth Vader came together in a duel. Without a doubt, Darth Vader’s mind was racing during the fight, and he could well determine the true identity of his sister, knowing that Luke and Leia had been working together for the past few years.

Leia may have originally trained as a Jedi, but she never desired a relationship with the ghost of Anakin Skywalker’s Power. In Claudia Gray’s novel Bloodline, it is revealed that Leia struggled with the knowledge that Darth Vader was her father, as her memories of the Dark Lord of the Sith were a nightmare. She found that she could not forget her experience on the first Death Star, when Vader tortured Leia during interrogation in the hope that she would give away the location of the rebel base. Leia didn’t know if she could handle seeing the ghost of Anakin Skywalker’s Power. There is some evidence that most Jedi need to train to see the ghosts of the Force, and Leia’s attitude towards Darth Vader may well have meant that her father could not appear before her.

Unfortunately, although Leia managed to process many of her emotions towards Anakin Skywalker, there is no evidence that they ever cultivated a relationship with the Force. In the novelization of “Star Wars: Skywalker. From time to time she heard the voice of Obi-Wan Kenobi and even less often Master Yoda, but it seems that she had never seen the ghost of Anakin Skywalker’s Power. Let’s hope Leia got close to him after the Star Wars saga, when they both ended up in the underworld of Power.