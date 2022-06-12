Did Captain Marvel really save the day in the Finale?

Ms. Marvel presents Captain Marvel as the true hero of the final battle of the Avengers: Finale, but the question of whether this is really the case remains open. The Battle for Earth has become the most significant MCU event, both in real life and for the characters of the story. Ordinary people in the MCU, such as Kamala Khan (at the beginning), study and celebrate the victory of the Avengers over Thanos and his army. Of course, everyone will have their favorite Avenger, and everyone will claim that his contribution was more significant than others, as in the case of Miss Marvel’s worship of Captain Marvel.

In the opening part of “Miss Marvel”, Kamala Khan animates the “Battle for Earth” for her YouTube channel and glorifies the role of Captain Marvel as the main character who saved the day when the other Avengers were almost defeated. Captain Marvel is undoubtedly one of the most powerful heroes on the Avengers roster, and she does appear at a critical moment in the Avengers: Finale finale. The Avengers are defeated by the Canons on Thanos’ ship before their attention turns to Captain Marvel entering Earth’s atmosphere, who quickly and easily destroys the ship. After that, she fights Thanos himself, preventing him from snapping his fingers at the crucial moment.

While Captain Marvel’s contribution to the final battle of Avengers: Finale is significant, it would be a stretch to say that the Avengers were losing the battle the moment Captain Marvel arrived, or that they would have lost (again) without her. If she hadn’t arrived on time, there are still powerful Avengers who could have influenced the course of the battle in favor of the hero. The fact is that to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Finale, all the Avengers are needed. Although Iron Man’s sacrifice was a winning move, he wouldn’t have been able to snap his fingers if other Avengers, including Captain Marvel, hadn’t done their bit. The Battle for Earth is a demonstration of how all the heroes work together seamlessly, which took them three phases of the MCU to understand. Captain Marvel is an important cog in the wheel, but it’s only thanks to teamwork that Thanos is defeated.

Although her enthusiasm is interesting and contagious, Kamala Khan’s information about the details of the battle is wrong, which is understandable. She gets most of her information either from the Internet or from Scott Lang’s podcast interview “Big Me, Little Me.” Ant-Man is known to admire his fellow heroes, and it’s easy to see how his enthusiasm and passion turn into exaggeration when he recounts the events of the battle to an impatient audience. Kamala Khan is also wrong when he says that Captain Marvel was the only one who managed to hit Thanos. Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Spider-Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy (among others) all made hits (with varying degrees of success) during Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Finale.

It’s great that Miss Marvel has found a hero in Captain Marvel and a role model she can look up to (Kamala Khan will team up with her in next year’s “Miracles”). However, despite the fact that Captain Marvel played an important role in the Battle of the Avengers: The Finale, rewarding her with the game “Hail Mary” reduces the contribution of other Avengers. She may have attacked, but the Avengers team as a whole saved the day.