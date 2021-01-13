Did Brad Pitt really go on vacation with Jennifer Aniston?

The former lovebirds, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, would have offered a romantic vacation at the start of the year.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, divorced in 2005 after seven years of love, are said to have recovered. They would have spent a romantic vacation together!

Together ? Not together? Since Brad Pitt separated from his ex-wife, speculation has been rife.

Indeed, the handsome actor and Angelina Jolie broke up in September 2016. Thus, the star of the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood would be a heart to take.

So his fans can’t stop imagining him in a relationship with his former wife, Jennifer Aniston. In fact, a new rumor has just arisen!

In short, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be taking it easy in the Turks and Caicos Islands. They would treat each other to a lovely romantic vacation.

In any case, this is what our colleagues at New Idea reported. So to support his words, the tabloid has shared a whole series of photos.

However, the two actors would not be the only ones to enjoy such a paradise. They would be accompanied by Flea and his wife, Melody Ehsani.

Thus, the two couples would have granted diving sessions. They would also have taken a boat to enjoy the open sea.

BRAD PITT GETS A HONEYMOON

Also according to New Idea, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would have planned their vacation as if they were on a honeymoon.

In fact, a source tells the newspaper that the two lovebirds are scrambling to keep their romance a secret.

The former Friends star reportedly made a “late arrival” to the island aboard her private jet. A way, therefore, not to sound his presence.

“Brad is happy Jen is back on the scene to join him in his favorite hobby,” the source added.

Regardless, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have never confirmed all of these dating rumors. Did they really set the table?