Did Black Adam Cover Henry Cavill’s Contract As Superman; Why Are The Bosses Still Not Sure About Man of Steel 2?

October 20, 2022 was one of the most important days in the history of the expanded DC universe. The franchise’s biggest superhero, aka Superman, has returned to DC after almost five years. Henry Cavill donned his Kryptonian costume for a cameo scene in Black Adam. As we all know, Cavill’s return has been waiting for a long time. Fans were looking forward to the return of Krypton’s Son to the screens.

However, the return of Superman was not an easy event. Dwayne Johnson put a lot of effort into bringing Cavill back to the franchise. Since his return in Black Adam, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Cavill’s return as Superman and how the studio plans to incorporate the same into its future films. Moreover, recently there have been rumors about a sequel to the 2013 film Man of Steel. Since there is practically no information about the superhero in the cape, it seems that the person who lobbied for the return of the Witcher star is not sure of progress.

Dwayne Johnson still unsure about the DCEU’s plans for Henry Cavill?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was instrumental in bringing Henry Cavill back to the DC franchise. Earlier, Johnson even said that the return of Superman lasted almost six years. However, actor Jumanji is still unsure about Cavill’s future appearances in future DCEU films. Johnson had previously tweeted that Cavill’s appearance in Black Adam had to happen because it was part of Superman’s contract.

The Rock saved Superman. We are eternally grateful.🙏 #BlackAdam https://t.co/mNZP8tMEpc — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) October 14, 2022

The WWE Hall of Fame member stated, “At this point, the only thing we know for sure is that Henry Cavill’s contract extends to his role as Superman in Black Adam. That’s it.” In addition, the “Hobbs and Shaw” actor added that the studio has not revealed any details about what the future holds for DC. However, Johnson believes that we will soon get updates and plans for “the most important superhero”.

DC has reportedly already prepared a backup plan in case the Witcher actor can’t take on the mantle of Superman. Recently, there has been no confirmation of what awaits Superman in the future. However, it would be interesting to see what the studio is planning for the most interesting superhero.

