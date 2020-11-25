Did Ariana Grande turn her love for Miller into Positions?

The record material ‘Positions’ was trained at the end of October and some fans of Ariana Grande believe that the tracklist contains songs dedicated to Mac Miller, ex-boyfriend of the singer who passed away in 2018. Could it be?

Ariana Grande began a new musical era with the studio album ‘Positions’, where she showed her more retro side, her aesthetic change and adapted to the musical styles of Trap and R&B.

The music star placed all her songs in the best places of the world charts. The title song reached great achievements within hours of its release, exceeding 100 million views on the YouTube platform.

Since the CD was trained, some Internet users speculated the dedication of the tracks, even the rumor circulated that a part of ‘Positions’ made reference to Pete Davidson, ex-fiancé of the American interpreter.

Now, the Arianators believe that the singer of ‘7 Rings’ made an emotional and beautiful tribute to Mac Miller in her sixth record material, some phrases and sounds would be the proof that Ariana Grande reflected her love for her ex-boyfriend in her music.

DID ARIANA GRANDE DEDICATE SOME POSITIONS SONGS TO MAC MILLER?

A girl on the TikTok platform uploaded a video, the netizen explained that every time the songs on ‘Positions’ include the word ‘heaven’ crickets can be heard, an example she provided was the track ‘Just Like Magic’, when Ariana Grande sings:

Take my pen and write some love letters to heaven

The melody stops for 3 seconds and immediately the sound of a cricket is appreciated. Followers of the former Nickelodeon actress believe that the sounds of these animals is a beautiful tribute to Mac Miller, the singer’s ex-boyfriend who passed away in 2018.

The same sound was heard on ‘Positions’, right after:

Heaven sent you to me

The rapper released a song called ‘Crickets’, which in Spanish is crickets, social media users thought that Ariana Grande found the cutest way to include the musician on her new album.

The references to Mac Miller in Ariana Grande’s music are not new, the singer-songwriter revealed that ‘Ghostin’ was a track dedicated to him, she even remembers him as her guardian angel.

Ari's music has the necessary phrases you need for your day, we invite you to enjoy:




