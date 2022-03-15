Did Apple Car Lie? Apple’s Electric Car Team…

Apple Car made a big splash with the news last year and excited Apple fans, but a Twitter post by the famous Apple analyst Kuo upset the fans.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo disappointed Apple fans with a recent Twitter post. Kuo said that the Apple Car project team has not been working for a certain time and the project has been terminated.

Oddly enough, according to the news last year, Apple Car was thought to be making progress, and even senior executives of big brands such as BMW and Tesla were involved in the project. Let’s take a look at the details.

In fact, it was thought that progress was made on the Apple Car.

The rumors about the Apple Car are actually a bit strange. After the departure of several senior executives and engineers, the Apple Car project Project Titan has been under Kevin Lynch’s management since September 2021.

Lynch joined the company after a major career leading Flash development at Apple and Adobe since 2013. As vice president of technology, Lynch has played a key role in the development of the Apple Watch and associated health features over the years.

Although Lynch himself has no experience in the auto industry, it was learned that several senior executives from the automotive world, including former executives of Apple’s Tesla and BMW, were on the project, according to a report last year. But Kuo’s post takes a different direction.

It’s getting harder for Apple Car to arrive by 2025

In Kuo’s Twitter post, he states that the Apple Car team has been disbanded for a while, and that the team must meet again in the next three to six months for Apple Car to reach its target of mass production in 2025.

Apple aims to launch its autonomous car in four years, faster than the five to seven-year timeline some engineers had planned earlier this year. However, the timing is inconsistent and reaching the 2025 target seems to be a challenging process.