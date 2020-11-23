Did Amybeth McNulty Cut Her Hair For Season Two?

Anne of Green Gables’ adaptation Anne With An E saw the red-haired heroine struggling with her self-esteem and appearance after wondering if she would ever be kissed. Her attempts to change her appearance led Anne Shirley Cuthbert (played by Amybeth McNulty) to buy hair dye so that she could have raving black locks.

Sadly, her makeover didn’t go as planned after she saw her new look in the mirror and tried to remove the dye with washing powder that turned her hair green. Anne was found by her adoptive mother Marilla Cuthbert (Geraldine James), who comforted her and helped the young woman in her situation.

At the end of episode five of the second season, Anne tearfully cut her hair to avoid further humiliation and intimidation from her classmates. But did the young actress really cut her hair for the role?

Did actress Amybeth McNulty really cut her hair?

No, Amybeth McNulty didn’t cut her hair at Anne With An E. Instead, the wardrobe department made a selection of wigs with different hair lengths for the star to wear. The rest of the season saw Anne slowly grow her hair back and deal with the consequences of the extreme cut.

Actress Amybeth McNulty spoke about her character’s dramatic change in season two, saying:

“The wigs were really interesting and a fun experience to see how I looked. With wigs that ranged from nonexistent hair to baby braids. ”

Amybeth McNulty admitted that short braids and fashionably cut wigs were her favorites to wear while filming.

“The haircut was interesting because I don’t think I’ll ever cut my hair that short, but seeing it was really amazing. It was interesting to play Anne without her iconic braids for some time.

Anne With An E, based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s beloved 1908 novel, Anne of Green Gables, had proven to be an elegant and heartfelt adaptation, true to its origins and the blatantly progressive ideas of those origins.

The Anne With An E series was canceled with its third season, leaving all fans very saddened by the decision.



