Did Amber Heard apply to Kevin Feige for the role?

Amber Heard approached by Kevin Feige for the role of the Invisible Woman? We take stock of the rumor!

Amber Heard, the star of the DCEU, would have been approached by Kevin Feige for the role of Sue Storm in the reboot of Fantastic 4! According to the Daniel RPK, the actress would have contacted Marvel Studios to send them her desire to play the Invisible Woman of the MCU. Admittedly, it is for the moment a simple rumor, but the fact is that this Internet user is at the origin of several proven scoops. And it is credible, especially since the actress is currently at the heart of a controversy with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. She should have a very small role in Aquaman 2, so much so that Mera could even die to settle the controversy around Amber Heard!

🚨 De acordo com @DanielRPK, a atriz Amber Heard quer o papel de Sue Storm na Marvel Studios. pic.twitter.com/vCPXH1ni0Z — Nação Marvel #NM50k (@NacaoMarvell) November 21, 2020

Of course, fans are hoping that real-life spouses Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will play fictional spouses Sue Storm and Mister Fantastic. But you couldn’t miss the rumors that these two comedians will in fact perform alternate versions of Black Widow and Captain America in Doctor Strange 2! Which would leave the field open to Amber Heard to seize the role of the Invisible Woman. Knowing that the quartet of superheroes of which she is a part could be in the cast of Ant-Man 3, which will begin filming in 2021, we will get to the bottom of it soon enough. What do you think, would you like to see the star leave DC for Marvel? If the Warner gives in to the pressure and sack Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, it could just happen!



