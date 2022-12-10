Did a Close Friend of Kate Middleton Just Accuse Meghan Markle of “Robbing” Prince Harry and Prince William?

A few days after the official tour of the United States, the future King of Great Britain Prince William and the future Queen Catherine Middleton became the main topic of conversation in the city. As soon as Netflix finally released the documentary series “Harry and Meghan,” the controversy surrounding them became more intense than ever. With each subtle mockery of senior members of the imperial family, the Prince and Meghan Markle revealed deeper secrets of the once great monarchy.

Meanwhile, reports claim that serious allegations have been made against Harry and Meghan on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales. As the family dispute takes the most serious turn, the headlines say, Catherine Middleton’s acquaintances have expressed their word. Focusing on the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, the accusations have come back to Duchess Meghan Markle again.

Kate Middleton’s friend blames Meghan Markle for the Royal Brothers’ quarrel

According to TheNews, a close friend of the Princess of Wales accused the Duchess of Sussex of widening the gap between the two brothers. According to an interview with the Daily Beast, an unnamed friend of Kate Middleton blamed Markle for “taking away” Prince Harry from his brother. The friend also claimed that the next in line to the British throne now “hates” the Sussex. Apparently, he holds Meghan Markle responsible for his separation from Prince Harry.

Markle and Prince Harry will now have to face the fury of the entire royal family for causing such irreparable damage to the hierarchy. According to an insider, it’s really toxic and destructive for all of them. Previously, it affected how close the princes were when they were growing up. Speaking about the death of Princess Diana and the unavailability of Prince Charles for his sons, a friend said that “these two had an incredible connection.”

However, according to the current circumstances, their relationship has reached the terminal stage. Clearly blaming Meghan Markle for the breakup, the insider finally said, “After all, they’re family.” However, the whole family is apparently destroyed by Markle, the source concluded. Meanwhile, the Netflix series “Harry and Meghan” has played a role in fueling the media frenzy.

