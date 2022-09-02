Dick Vitale reveals his prediction for the Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup

Dick Vitale predicts a major disappointment during the first week of the college football season.

The longtime college basketball broadcaster believes the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irishman will defeat the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium.

Vitale gave a prediction with a score of 34-29 in favor of the Irish.

“Don’t believe the experts / listen to VBDI (my new updated score) yes Touchdown Jesus will be smiling at 11:05 Saturday @NDFootball 34 — @OhioStateFB 29 #HERECOMETHEIRISH,” he tweeted.

This forecast goes against the general opinion in the world of college football. The Buckeyes are currently the favorites with 17 points in their home opener.

This top-five matchup between two of the most legendary programs in the history of college football is replete with intriguing storylines. Freshman head coach Marcus Freeman, a former OSU linebacker, will return to The Shoe to face an Ohio State team led by preseason Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud.

Tomorrow the game will start at 19:30. ET on ESPN.