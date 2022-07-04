Dick Vitale is unhappy: the reaction of the world of student sports – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

Over the past few years, the college sports landscape has undergone major changes – perhaps too much, according to Dick Vitale.

Over the weekend, the iconic college columnist tweeted that he complained about the Big Ten’s decision to add USC and UCLA.

Dickie Wee is concerned that traveling across the country to play for the Bruins and Trojans will be too burdensome for student-athletes.

“Reflecting on the transition of the University of California to Los Angeles and the University of Southern California to @B1Gfootball – is it fair that athletes involved in baseball, lacrosse, tennis, swimming, football, etc., go to play at the University of California at Los Angeles and the University of Southern California, does anyone care? The only thing that matters is Cash Cash$$$, baby. “,” Vitale said.

He’s definitely not wrong. Money is the driving force here.

“In modern student sports, money decides everything. They don’t care about student-athletes,” one fan wrote.

On the other hand, an hour—long flight is not the worst thing in the world. Student athletes should be fine.

“This is a flight. They don’t ride horses all day,” the fan replied.

“USC/UCLA 1) it will be better to recruit players in the Midwest who will host USC/UCLA away games near their homes in the Midwest. term charters. PAC12 will be no better than ACC in FB,” wrote another fan.

Sorry, Vitale. Most likely, more changes are coming.

The Big Ten is reportedly interested in adding Notre Dame, Oregon and possibly Stanford and Washington.