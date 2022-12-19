Diaz, Van Dijk and Others Greet Lionel Messi’s “Goat” After World Cup Triumph

Lionel Messi’s status as the greatest player of all time was confirmed on Sunday when Argentina won the World Cup and Luis Diaz was among those praising him.

Despite those who came before him, and even those who have stepped over the gates of Shankly over the years, it is difficult to challenge Messi’s place among the elite.

A double in Sunday’s World Cup final, as well as a penalty in the decisive shootout, brought the 35-year-old the last major trophy needed to complete a set in his outstanding career.

It came at the expense of Ibrahima Konate, a late substitute who almost forced France to win in added time, but the wider football world considered it a deserved victory.

After the ceremony, Messi was strolled around the field in Lusail, and at the same time, on Instagram, Diaz greeted the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

“Everything is said,” the Colombian wrote. “Football owes you.”

Diaz was among those who applauded Messi in his own Instagram post, joined by the player he helped knock out of the tournament, Virgil van Dijk.

Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur, Calvin Ramsey, Stefan Baisetic and Daniel Agger also liked this message, and many young people praised him in their stories.

Ben Doak and Paul Glatzel called him “the greatest of all time”, Leighton Clarkson called him “the best in history”, and Max Waltman insisted that “there has never been controversy”.

Jay Spearing, now Liverpool academy coach, simply wrote: “I’m in love.”

A number of Liverpool legends took to social media to praise Messi, and Jamie Carragher ranked him above Diego Maradona, Pele, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane in his all-time top five:

Meanwhile, Maxi Rodriguez was present at the stadium and joined Messi and Angel Di Maria in celebrating in the locker room:

Although it may have been a night, from the point of view of Liverpool, colored by Konate’s grief, there are times in sports when individual skill can be respected regardless of club ties.

Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest, but not the best, and the breathtaking final between Argentina and France only scored this house.