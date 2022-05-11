Diane Kruger finally revealed the name of her 3-year-old daughter Norman Reedus: “She changed my world”

A special choice! Reflecting on her connection with her daughter, Diane Kruger revealed the source of inspiration for her child’s name — Nova Tennessee.

“I gave birth to her late, at 42, and [fiancee Norman Reedus] had a baby when he was much younger. Nova in Latin means a new beginning, and the nova star continues to change and revive,” Kruger, 45, who shares a three—year-old child with a 53-year-old graduate of The Walking Dead, told People on Wednesday, May 11. “And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains, we go there on motorcycles.”

The “Treasure of the Nation” actress explained that it was important for her to choose the perfect name. “I remember coming home in tears because the kids were laughing at my name,” she shared, adding that her mom chose a nickname based on the Roman goddess Diana. “It really changed my life. And how I see myself today.”

The German native also admitted that she was surprised by “how much” she loves motherhood.

“I wanted to be a mom and I was sure I would like it, but just a huge desire to be there every second, not missing anything,” Kruger said. “So many things at my age, you’ve done a thousand times, but you just see it through her eyes again. Whether it’s the first ice cream or the first look at the snow, there is something so refreshing and simple in this life of a mother and daughter that I just found great.”

For a former model, her baby couldn’t have been born at a better time. “[Nova] was a surprise. I thought it wasn’t going to happen, and she came into my life when I was ready,” Kruger said. “I am grateful for what happened to me and our family. She changed my world and the way I look at everything.”

Kruger previously talked about how she decided to increase her family at a later age.

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a baby at 30,” she told the Sunday Telegraph in January 2022. — I think I would absolutely be outraged for everything that I have to give up, because today I am happy to do so. I’ve been to every party, I’ve been to every country I wanted to visit. So I am 100 percent ready and I want to pay this attention to my child.”

The “Inglourious Bastards” star praised Reedus for his “calm” nature when it comes to parenting. The actor is also the father of a son Mingus, 22, from his ex Helena Christensen. “He teaches me a lot because he’s done it before,” Krueger told Porter Edit in January 2019. “There’s definitely something to be said about being with someone who’s doing this for the second time.”

Kruger and Reedus originally met on the set of Sky in 2016. The couple sparked romance rumors after the “Troy” star broke up with Joshua Jackson after 10 years of relationship. Jackson, 43, for his part, moved in with Jodie Turner-Smith in 2018, and two years later they had a daughter.