Diane Keaton wants to play more physical roles after “Mac and Rita”: being a “Dingbat” fits my personality

Diane Keaton is ready to take on more physical roles after her last job at Mack & Rita.

“I needed to do some physical things that I loved, and that made me want to do more physical things in movies, rather than just not using my body,” the 76—year-old told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. — I mean, really. I haven’t had the opportunity to do this for a long time. I want to do more of that in something. I hope something like this will appear.”

The “Godfather” actress plays Rita in a new comedy centered on a 30-year-old writer (Elizabeth Layle from You) who wakes up transformed into herself 70-year-old (Keaton) during a weekend party in Palm Springs with her friends. Rita (who is actually Mac) doesn’t apologize for herself with her interests, flamboyant style and, well, when Pilates classes go horribly wrong.

“I’ve never done anything so stupid!” said Keaton, laughing. “It suits my character. You can be a dingbat. That’s what I feel best. That’s why I want to make another movie where I can do more of that. This probably won’t happen.”

“I think she is exactly what she is,” she added about Rita. “She’s not so sure of herself really, mostly, but she’s also very energetic about her life and just the novelty of what’s been going on in her life and how she’s changed. It was just really fun for me [to work] with all the women.”

The film, directed by Katie Aselton, has the slogan “Old Soul. New Age.” And as for Keaton, she is “very glad” that she is “no longer 30.”

“It was harder for me. I mean, everything was fine and I had an interesting life at 30, that’s for sure. But I don’t know. I think it’s better. I just think this time in my life is the best time in my life. I feel more relaxed because of who I am. It’s not that stressful or anxious,” the Family Stone star explained to us. “Will I be OK at 30? Will I be able to continue working?”… I was working and everything was fine. This time in my life I really have work and work on certain kinds of films.”

Keaton also stars alongside Taylor Page and Dustin Milligan in the comedy, where the 37-year-old graduate of Sheets Creek plays her love interest.

“Isn’t he gorgeous?” she blurted out. “He was fantastic. He’s really smart. And he’s very passionate about acting. Often some people are more hesitant about things or more worried. …He’s really smart. And he did a fantastic job. He’s the male hero in this.”

If the audience listens carefully, they will also be able to notice the voice acting of her colleague in the film “Father of the Bride” Martin Short. She was joking: “He can make any voice you can imagine or want!”

Keaton is not going to slow down any time soon. Next time she will be seen in the sequel “Book Club 2: The Next Chapter,” and on Thursday she was honored with a handprint and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. August 11. And after decades of working on set, she has a special eye for any possible deal violations.

“That’s what I think about it. I think you were given this role and you can do what you can, but you also have to take into account, of course, that there is a director, there is a producer and there is money, you know? I just feel that when I have the opportunity to be a fool, it’s a lot of fun for me,” the director and producer told us. “And they can tell me to change it. Well, you know, we’ll change it. But just let me do some of that too. Especially in a comedy like the one I shot. I had fun.”

“Mac and Rita” is now playing in cinemas.