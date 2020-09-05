Diane: her companion is a great French sportsman!

This year, the casting of the new season of Koh-Lanta Les 4 Terres has caused a lot of talk. Many Internet users criticized Breton’s absence at the time.

Others laughed at the presence of certain candidates, discovered on August 28 on TF1! But in the Orange team, one of the adventurers caught viewers’ attention.

Eh yes ! The private life of Diane, who defends the West at the time, greatly interested Koh-Lanta fans. And for good reason ! She is in a relationship with a very famous sportsman.

His companion is none other than Thibault Daubagna, one of the members of Section Paloise Béarn Pyrénées, the big rugby union club in Pau.

It was at the age of 5 that the sportsman began his career in Béarn. A few years later, her team will then become French Pro D2 Champion in 2015.

DIANE: HER LOVER IS A GREAT SPORTSMAN

The darling of Diane therefore confided on the subject: “I am very happy to continue with the Section, it is the choice of the heart,” said the 25-year-old rugby player on the Paloise Section website. ”

“I wanted to continue the adventure in Green and White, where it all started for me. The club made me grow, I had a great time with him. And so I’m sure there are still great things to be accomplished. ”

Diane does not hesitate to share her routine on social media. But also his romantic relationship with Thibault Daubagna.

One thing is certain! If Diane is also motivated and athletic, she has most certainly trained with her sweetheart. The property manager has therefore given everything to be in good shape!



