Diana Rigg and Olenna Tyrell and dying in the Avengers

Famous actress Diana Rigg lost her life after a short battle with cancer at the age of 82

The famous British actress, Diana Rigg, recognized for her role as the strong matriarch Lady Olenna Tyrell and also for being the secret agent Emma Peel in the 1960s television series The Avengers lost her life after having battled cancer at her 82 years being announced by his agent this Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Her daughter Rachael Stirling announced that it was cancer which was just diagnosed in March of this year so we can say that it quickly complicated.

“With tremendous sadness we announce that Diana Rigg lost her life this morning she was at home with her family and last name privacy at this difficult time,” it was possible to read in a statement where she was referred to as an icon of the theater, cinema and TV.

The famous actress spent her last months reflecting on her great life, in which she managed to do much more than she ever dreamed of, she was full of love, laughter and great pride for everything she accomplished in the entertainment industry, her daughter expressed that He cannot say in words how much he will miss her.

This famous British actress was world-renowned for having played Emma Peel, John Steed’s companion, in a memorable British television series “The Avengers”, which was broadcast in 1961, however, she was also widely recognized for having worked with some of the best theater companies in the UK.

The great actress also won the Bafta Emmy and Tony Awards, playing a Bond girl in one of the films of the famous Secret Agent in the film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” from 1969 and it can even be said that she was the only girl who managed to marry agent 007.

In the sixties she worked in one of the best theater companies Royal Shakespeare Company and combining her work at the National Theater in London with some other television programs she managed to be quite recognized so much that her performances managed to give her several very important awards.

However, one of her best roles and one of those that you will surely know since it is the most recent that she performed and with which she became known for young people is the great matriarch of the Tyrel family in Game of Thrones, Lady Olenna Tyrel for what that even on the Twitter of the famous hpv program he was paid a tribute by writing a tweet about it.

Diana was married to Menachem Gueffen to later be married to Archibald Stirling, with whom she had her daughter who announced her loss.

It does not take much to say that this great actress had excellent performances so she will be remembered as an icon on the screen and on the stage, simply a wonderful actress for which she will be remembered with honor by her fans.

Rigg was a co-founder and director of United British Artists, the British actors association. She has also received honorary distinctions from the Universities of Stirling and Leeds for her merits of acting on stage and in films. In 2000 she received the BAFTA Award, the British equivalent of the Oscars, for her work on The Avengers.

All this with information from AP and AFP, rest in peace Diana Rigg, a great in the industry.



