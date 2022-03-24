‘Diamond’: Samsung To Launch New Foldable Phone In 2022

Samsung: After the success of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung intends to launch its third foldable smartphone in the second half of 2022. korean.

Ice Universe, which has a history of hits with Samsung products, claims the phone was codenamed “Diamond” internally. However, the other details about the device are not so concrete.

BREAKING：

Samsung's mysterious third foldable device is set for release in the second half of the year.

Codename "Diamond" — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 24, 2022

The user shared on Twitter an image of Samsung executives with the alleged smartphone. According to the informant, the device will have a “unique format”.

Although the photo does not show the product clearly, it is not possible to see the hinges, which Ice Universe commented: “It has a high probability of being a phone with a sliding screen”.