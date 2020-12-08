Diamond Diva Skin in Fortnite now available: price

The Diamond Diva skin is now available for purchase in the Fortnite store. We tell you what accessories it brings, and how much this skin costs.

On December 8, 2020, the Diamond Diva skin arrived in the Fortnite store. This suit is part of the new Fortnite Battle Royale starter pack, and replaces Culebra Callejera, who has already left the store. This skin arrives in Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. In this news we tell you everything you need to know, including its price, and all the content that it brings:

Fortnite: how to get the Diamond Diva skin

The Diva of Diamonds skin is the new Fortnite Battle Royale starter pack. We can find it in the “Limited time” section of the game store:



