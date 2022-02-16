Diabolical: Animation Of The Universe Of The Boys Gets Official Trailer

Diabolical: Amazon Prime Video released, this Wednesday (16), the official trailer of The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animation based on the universe of The Boys. The violent video features famous characters from the series, such as the Homeland Captain.

“8 stories that give the heroes a bad reputation”, says an excerpt from the production. Each episode of the animated series will have a different visual style, which happens with Animatrix and Love Death + Robots, for example.

Check out the trailer for Diabolical with English subtitles below:

According to Amazon Prime Video, the spin-off will show the story of babies addicted to Compound V, the element that bestows special abilities on ordinary humans. So in addition to the characters already known from The Boys, other bizarre heroes who gained superpowers will be shown.

The voice cast will include great artists such as Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Isaacs, Caleb McLaughlin, Kieran Culkin, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Antony Starr, Simon Pegg and Kevin Smith.

The production will be handled by artists such as Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Garth Ennis and Awkwafina. Diabolical premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 4.