Diablo IV: Blizzard Delves into Weapons, Items

The latest 2020 quarterly report on the development of Diablo 4 is here, this time, with news about the skill tree, items and more.

Blizzard has shared the latest 2020 quarterly report on the development of Diablo IV, the new installment of the popular action RPG saga that will soon arrive on PC and consoles. So much so, that this time its developers have delved into such interesting topics as the game’s items, statistics, skill tree and weapons through Joe Shely, chief designer of the title, highlighting three basic aspects of the items that have been modified for the occasion.

Skill tree, weapons, items and more

Thus, the identity of the classes will be reinforced through the objects that best fit each of them. On the other hand, objects should empower and enforce classes, not define them. Lastly, Diablo IV has been conceived as a middle ground between Diablo II and Diablo III, with the goal of discovering new things and developing each class over the years. In this sense, some objects will be used for all classes and others will be exclusive to each of them. Regarding the skill tree, it will be possible to redistribute skills and passives; but it won’t be free.

And the fact is that the character’s statistics will vary according to the level-up points, adapting to the player’s decisions; so much so, that the nodes of the skill tree will present additional effects that will be of vital importance in the combats, enhancing one or other aspects of the character’s class.

Weapons is another important aspect in the report; And it is that according to point from Blizzard, they intend “to make the weapons more real, more physical”, with a deep work at the level of physics and the game engine itself. “One-handed weapons are better at attacking and quickly regaining position, while two-handed weapons, which are slower, deal more damage. The differences between the two are really obvious ”, highlights the Blizzard designer.

Diablo IV does not have a release date at the moment, although it should arrive sometime in 2021 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One; We look forward to hearing important updates on what’s new from Blizzard at the next digital BlizzCon next February.



