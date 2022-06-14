Diablo Immortal: The best skills for the Barbarian class

The Barbarian class has long been a popular choice for fans of the Diablo franchise. Appearing in most Diablo games, the Barbarian class is the perfect choice for those who want to dive right into the front line and cut through hordes of enemies, whether AI or enemy players, in Diablo Immortal.

RELATED: Diablo Immortal: Explanation of Statistics

Barbarians excel in battles as they deal powerful area damage and explosive damage while possessing excellent crowd control skills, resilience, and mobility. This especially helps the Barbarian class thrive in PVE combat, but players will also note its effectiveness in PvP while enemies are at close range. To achieve this in Diablo Immortal, players will need the right skills to turn their barbarian into an unstoppable killing machine.

7 Break

Unlocked at level 1, “Mauling” is one of the two main variants of the barbarian’s main attack. This skill is great for early play, as every third attack heals the barbarian by 15% of the damage done, helping the barbarian stay in battle longer.

Mauling also has an additional ultimate ability, Blood and Fury, which enhances the Mauling skill for 12 seconds, increasing damage and healing. Barbarians will also receive a shield that absorbs damage equal to 20% of their maximum health for about 3 seconds.

6 Hammer of the Ancients

Unlocked at level 1, players can summon a massive hammer to crush their enemies with the Hammer of the Ancients skill. Since the foundations of the earth have also been destroyed, the skill deals additional damage to the affected area for 2 seconds.

RELATED TO: Diablo Immortal: Tips for Completing Elder Rifts

The ability is a fantastic skill with an area of action that is available from the beginning and can be improved with legendary items, such as summoning a spiritual ally that stuns nearby enemies and fights alongside the player for a short time.

5 The Vortex

The Vortex, available at 8th level, is perhaps the most recognizable and iconic barbarian skill. With a 0.5 second cooldown, players turn into a flying tornado of death and deal damage to all enemies around them, moving at a 70% reduced speed. Using this skill consumes energy, but the energy bar is recharged when the Vortex is not used.

This ability is perfect for both PVE and PVP. This ability is a typical crowd control skill to mow down multiple enemies when they are surrounded. A must-have for any barbarian and ideal for quickly killing creeps to level up.

4 Jump

Opening at level 28, the “Jump” allows barbarians to rush towards the enemy, dealing damage and slowing his movement by 50% for more than 4 seconds. In addition to this, every enemy with full health hit by a Jump will reduce the Jump recovery time by 1 second, which will make death from above literally possible.

The jump is perfect as an initial move against mobs in PvE to charge the ability and prepare it. It is also useful to avoid death or prevent enemy players from escaping in PVP combat, even if they cheat.

3 Madness

Unlocked at level 34, Rabies is an alternative to the Barbarian’s main main attack. Each hit on an enemy increases the Rabies attack speed by 8% for 3 seconds, and this can add up to 5 times. In essence, this means that the player will hit enemies quickly and can inflict a lot of damage on a single target.

RELATED: Diablo Immortal: The Best Places to Farm for Each Zone

This skill has a higher ability known as Restless Demon, which increases Madness for 12 seconds and makes players immune to stun while increasing attack speed. Players also receive a shield that absorbs damage, as well as Blood and Rage. Unhindered movement also gives players immunity to crowd control abilities, which can save lives in some PVP battles.

2 Eternal rage

Undying Rage opens at level 44 and allows players to enter Rage mode for 5 seconds. While in this state, players cannot die, and all attacks made by the player heal the Barbarian by 30% of all damage done.

This skill can be useful if the barbarian is surrounded by large crowds of enemies. It is very possible to enter this state with 10% health and exit with full HP after triggering this ability. What makes this skill incredible is that its cooldown is only 30 seconds, which allows players to cheat death not once, but several times.

1 Anger of the Berserker

This ability, available at level 50, allows barbarians to fall into a berserk state, increasing their attack speed by as much as 50%. In addition, the barbarian’s movement speed increases by 20% for 6.5 seconds, which is pretty crazy if players sum up this ability with others.

This skill is a great buff for movement and attack speed and is not only great for mopping up hordes of PVE, but also excellent for focusing attention and destroying weakened enemy players in PvP. This can be combined with “Mauling” to get additional health buffs.

Diablo Immortal is already available for mobile devices and PCs.