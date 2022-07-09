Diablo Immortal: The Best Necromancer Build in the PvE Challenge Rift

Every player can and should have a favorite way to play Diablo Immortal. Each new strategy is created by a fearless researcher, ready to endure mistakes and ridicule until one day he finds himself at the top of the leaderboard.

This guide is not trying to reinvent the wheel for a better PvE build in Diablo Immortal. Conversely. After visiting several servers and looking at the top of the leaderboard, it became clear what the top build is now. Try something else. But at the moment, this is what the best necromancers do in the trial rifts.

Due to several factors such as equipment, skills, reforging and upgrades, it is not possible to specify the exact number of many of the numbers given here. Any variable number has been replaced with “X” to indicate the possibility of changing it.

Skill Selection

Skill Cell Description The basic skill Soulfire is to throw a ball of Soulfire that explodes when hit by an enemy, dealing X damage to the target and X% damage to all nearby enemies. Command Skeletons Active Skill: Order your champion skeletons to rush to the specified location and increase the attack speed by 80% for 4.5 seconds. Passive Effect: Raise the skeleton champion every X seconds to a maximum of X. Skeleton Champions deal X damage per attack. The Skeleton Mage Skill Summons an immobile Skeleton Mage for X seconds, who throws Soulfire arrows in a certain direction, each of which deals X points of damage to all enemies in the arrow’s path. You cannot command more than X skeleton champions and skeleton mages. The Command Golem skill Summons a bone Golem for X seconds. When called, it deals X damage to all nearby enemies and stuns them for X seconds. While it is active, you can order the golem to jump to the nearest place, where it will cause damage and force all nearby monsters to attack it for X seconds. The Dark Curse skill Curses all enemies in the area of action, dealing X damage to them for X seconds and significantly reducing their visibility.

This is a very typical setup for Summoner Necromancer build. Part of the rest of the build makes the necessary changes or increases survivability, but this is good news for players who already like this style of play.

Mechanism

Most gamers will hunt for their ideal items of legendary equipment after they spend time completing the game. But don’t forget to track the installed bonus parts after selecting them from the list. The complete set gives three additional effects along with the legendary bonuses from the usual equipment.

Primary transmission

Slot Element Legendary Effect Head Visitor Sign Team Golem Life span increased by X%. Chest N/A There is no legendary equipment in this slot yet, which increases the skills of this build. Shoulders The maximum number of charges of the Synod Anointing Skeleton Mage has been increased by X. Legs guided by maggots The Dark Curse no longer reduces the enemy’s view, instead it causes your minions to frenzy in the area of action, increasing their attack speed and movement. The Desolatoria command golem in the right hand now summons a molten golem that constantly sets all nearby enemies on fire instead of forcing them to attack it or stun them. Off Hand Baleful Trinity Soulfire now bounces to 1 additional target, but deals 30% less damage to subsequent targets.

The biggest difference between the traditional Summoner and this build is the inclusion of the Disastrous Trinity. The defeat of a group of targets by the main attack “Fiery Soul” is necessary for the timely passage of the first stage of the fault.

Set of items

Set Bonus 2/6 Effect 4/6 Effect 6/6 Effect Pastoral Call to Wolves Your calls deal X% more damage. The chance of a critical hit is increased by X% for each of your calls, up to the maximum value of X%. Your summons goes berserk for X seconds every time one of them lands a critical hit. In a frenzied state, their damage and attack speed increase by X%. Cannot occur more often than once every X seconds.

Judging by the comparison of the best players between the servers, this set is perfect. Many have not managed to put the whole set together, but these parts are common enough that it is obvious that this set is the goal of the endgame.

Reforging Bonuses

Even for paid players, reforging attribute bonuses can be regulated, but are not fully guaranteed. With a sufficient number of transfers, any player can eventually get exactly the attribute he needs, but it will take time and luck, even for those who have money. Therefore, several different attributes are listed in the same family in order of preference.

Family bonus

Family Devastator of Family Attributes You have an X% chance when you defeat an enemy, the corpse explodes, causing damage to all nearby enemies.

Although a free corpse blast is undoubtedly useful for destroying clusters of enemies, the Devastator family is chosen mainly because of its individual characteristics.

Attributes

The recharge of the Preference Attribute First healing potion has been reduced by X%. The second damage inflicted by summoned creatures has been increased by X%