Diablo Immortal: The Best Necromancer Build for Exploding Corpses

ManyNecromancer class veterans remember that Corpse Explosion was the best build for the endgame. Despite the fact that Poison Nova and Summoners got love during the pumping, Corpse Explosion was what was needed. But with the damage limitation from consecutive bodies in Diablo Immortal, is this still the way to go?

This is definitely a viable build, from start to finish. Although Diablo Immortal does not fill the screen with enemies with corpses to explode, this build makes full use of the available skills and equipment, assuring necromancer players that it is still possible to literally explode on the way to the top. leaderboards.

Due to several factors such as equipment, skills, reforging and upgrades, it is not possible to specify the exact number of many of the numbers given here. Any variable number has been replaced with “X” to indicate the possibility of changing it.

Skill Selection

Skill Cell Description The basic skill Soulfire is to throw a ball of Soulfire that explodes when hit by an enemy, dealing X damage to the target and X% damage to all nearby enemies. Corpse Explosion Skill Blow up all corpses in the specified area, each corpse deals X damage to all nearby enemies. Enemies hit by multiple simultaneous explosions receive cumulative damage reduced by X% for each additional hit. Command Skeletons Active Skill: Order your skeleton champions to rush to the specified location and increase the attack speed by X% for X seconds. Passive Effect: Raise the skeleton champion every X seconds to a maximum of X. Skeleton Champions deal X damage per attack. The Skeleton Mage Skill Summons an immobile Skeleton Mage for X seconds, who throws Soulfire arrows in a certain direction, each of which deals X points of damage to all enemies in the arrow’s path. You cannot command more than X skeleton champions and skeleton mages. The Command Golem skill Summons a bone Golem for X seconds. When called, it deals X damage to all nearby enemies and stuns them for X seconds. While it is active, you can order the golem to jump to the nearest place, where it will cause damage and force all nearby monsters to attack it for X seconds.

Although it may look like Summoner assembly at first, a Corpse Explosion Necromancer requires corpses. There are no minions in most boss battles, so the necromancer must bring his own corpses with him. Let these undead minions die and then blow up their bodies.

Mechanism

Most gamers will hunt for their ideal items of legendary equipment after they spend time completing the game. But don’t forget to track the installed bonus parts after selecting them from the list. The complete set gives three additional effects along with the legendary bonuses from the usual equipment.

Primary transmission

Slot Part of the Legendary Head Skull Veil Effect, the duration of the Skeleton Mage has been increased by X%. Chest They rest everywhere Corpse Explosion radius increased by X%. Shoulders Anointing of the Synod The charges of the skeleton mage have been increased by X%. Legs N/A There is no legendary equipment in this slot yet, which increases the skills of this build. Clotburst Corpse explosion damage increased by X%. Off Hand The Prong Reduces the time it takes to grow new skeleton champions by 30%.

Although it is perfectly normal to increase the damage inflicted by summoned units, never increase their survival rate or reduce their number. Their goal, after all, is to die.

Set of items

Set Bonus 2/6 Effect 4/6 Effect 6/6 Effect Pastoral Call to Wolves Your calls deal X% more damage. The chance of a critical hit is increased by X% for each of your calls, up to the maximum value of X%. Your summons goes berserk for X seconds every time one of them lands a critical hit. In a frenzied state, their damage and attack speed increase by X%. Cannot occur more often than once every X seconds.

Although summoned units are not the main source of damage for the build, if they deal as much damage as possible before they die and succumb to a Corpse Explosion, it’s a shot in the arm for a Necromancer’s DPS.

Reforging Bonuses

Even for paid players, reforging attribute bonuses can be regulated, but are not fully guaranteed. With a sufficient number of transfers, any player can eventually get exactly the attribute he needs, but it will take time and luck, even for those who have money. Therefore, several different attributes are listed in the same family in order of preference.

Family bonus

Family Devastator of Family Attributes You have an X% chance when you defeat an enemy, the corpse explodes, causing damage to all nearby enemies.

Adding more corpse explosions to the Corpse Explosion build? The Reaver is perfect for a Necromancer.

Attributes

Preference Attribute: The first damage dealt by summoned creatures is increased by X%. Second damage to elite enemies increased by X%. Regeneration of the third life has been increased by X%.

As is the case with other parts of this guide, if there is nothing that directly helps the Explosion of a corpse, improve