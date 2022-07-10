Diablo Immortal: the best Disintegrate Wizard build

Veteran Wizards of Diablo will have fond memories of how well Disintegrate works. Casting a virtually limitless beam against mobs and bosses and watching the poor targets melt away is a blast. But does it still work in Diablo Immortal, where standing still is often fatal and limited channeling times abound?

RELATED: Awesome Side Quest Hidden In Diablo Immortal

The good news is that, yes, it still works. It’s hard to say there is bad news, but Diablo Immortal does make it so the move only works so long as a complete build around it bolsters the move. Judging by the leaderboard, it’s worth the extra work as Disintegrate players top the leaderboards.

Due to several factors, like gear, skills, reforging, and upgrades, it is impossible to list the exact quantities for many of the numbers detailed here. Any variable number has been replaced with an ‘X’ to signify its potential to change.

Skill Selection

Slot Skill Description Primary Skill Magic Missile Launch a missile of magic energy, dealing X to X damage. Skill Teleport Teleport forward. Maximum X charges. Skill Disintegrate Channel a beam of pure energy in a direction, continually dealing X damage to all enemies caught in the beam and causing them to take X% increased damage for X seconds, stacking up to X times. Using Disintegrate slowly consumes its energy, which recovers while Disintegrate is not in use. Skill Black Hole Conjure a black hole for X seconds at a location, which will pull in all nearby enemies and deal X damage over X seconds. Skill Ice Crystal Conjure a giant ice crystal at a nearby location, where it will deal X damage to all nearby enemies over X seconds and inflict X% Chill. When the crystal expires, it will shatter for X damage to all nearby enemies and inflict X% Chill for X seconds. Activate again to shatter the crystal immediately. Beams of energy striking the crystal will be refracted and strike multiple enemies.

The skills here spell out a very important loop the Wizard will be using. It goes like this: Teleport near a group, cast Black Hole to get them grouped up, use Ice Crystal on the same point to slow them, Teleport to safety, then channel Disintegrate on the Ice Crystal until everything is dead.

Gear

The bulk of gamers will be hunting down their ideal pieces of legendary gear after taking the time to beat the game. But don’t forget to track down the set bonus pieces after choosing them from the list. A complete set gives three additional effects, on par with the legendary bonuses from the regular gear.

Primary Gear

Slot Piece Legendary Effect Head Cowl of the Abyss Black Hole radius increased by X%. Chest Frostreaver’s Garments Ice Crystal now summons a freezing crystal that inflicts greater damage over time and a stacking Chill. Shoulders Arcane Intensifiers Disintegrate will fire a stronger instantaneous beam after a short delay. Legs Chaos Nexus Disintegrate channels up to X additional beams at nearby enemies, each continually dealing X damage. Main Hand Entropic Edge Disintegrate damage increased by X%. Off Hand Devouring Void Black Hole moves forward a short distance, pulling in and damaging enemies as it travels.

It may take some practice to use Devouring Void, but it’s helpful in rifts when enemies begin to swarm. Black Hole becomes a push and an immobilize. The rest of the gear is self-explanatory, offering direct upgrades to the skills the build uses the most.

RELATED: Diablo Immortal: What is Potency

Set Items

Set Bonus 2/6 Effect 4/6 Effect 6/6 Effect Grace of the Flagellant All continual damage, Channeled damage, and persistent ground damage increased by X%. Each time you damage an individual enemy X times, you will do X additional damage to that enemy. Each time you deal damage, you have a X% chance to unleash a lightning strike, dealing X damage to all nearby enemies and Stunning them for X seconds. Cannot occur more often than once every X seconds.

Any build that uses channeling basically mandates the use of Grace of the Flagellant. This goes double for Disintegrate Wizards since they have damage coming from Black Hole, Ice Crystal, Disintegrate, and the extra beams coming from both the Ice Crystal and Disintegrate.

Reforge Bonuses

Even for paid players, reforge attribute bonuses can be guided, but are not guaranteed completely. With enough rerolls, any player can eventually get the exact attribute they want, but this will take time and luck, even for those who have the money. Therefore, several different attributes have been listed within the same family, in order of preference.

Family Bonus

Family Family Attribute Wildfire You have a X% chance when you defeat an enemy to summon a fireball-spitting Hydra.

By its very nature, enemies will be dying in groups, maximizing the odds of seeing a Hydra pop up. It’s more about the individual attributes within this family, however this family attribute is still handy for a few appearances each rift clear.

Attributes

Preference Attribute First All skill damage increased by X%. Second Damage done to enemies below X% Life increased by X%. Third Critical Hit damage increased by X%.

The primary attack shouldn’t have to make an appearance at all with this build being used properly. This makes all damage some form of skill damage, so it’s no surprise to see that as the most important attribute of all.

Gems

There are two kinds of gems to consider for this build: the legendary gems and the regular gems. Players of all income levels will be using this guide, so there are three charts for legendary gems to choose from. Probability demands that even paying for an advantage will still make it tough to get the right gems, so feel free to mix and match from the charts based on the character’s most valuable stats.

Legendary Gems

5-Star Gem Effect Blood-Soaked Jade Increases all damage you deal by up to X% and your Movement Speed by X%, with less damage bonus the lower your Life, to a minimum of X%. Chip of Stoned Flesh Each time you cause an enemy total loss of control, you will also apply an explosive curse. When the curse expires, the enemy will explode for damage equal to X% of all damage taken during its duration, up to a maximum of X% base damage. Cannot occur more often than once every X seconds per target. Echoing Shade Your attacks have a X% chance to summon a shadow clone for X seconds that gains some of your abilities. Seeping Bile Your attacks have a X% chance to poison enemies, inflicting X% base damage +X every second for X seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies. Cannot affect the same target more often than once every X seconds. Zwenson’s Haunting When you defeat an enemy, summon a dark beast to attack nearby enemies, dealing X% base damage +X to all nearby enemies. Cannot occur more than once every X seconds. Blessing of the Worthy When you take damage, you have X% chance to unleash retribution on all nearby enemies, dealing damage equal to X% of your maximum Life. Cannot occur more often than once every X seconds.

Five gems all benefit the offensive prowess of the build. For the final 5-Star spot, there are several tanky gems to choose from. Blessing of the Worthy is a good selection, but feel free to use an alternative without any guilt.

RELATED: Diablo Immortal: How To Get Platinum

2-Star Gem Effect Bloody Reach Increases all damage you deal by X% for every X yards between you and the enemy hit. Maximum increase of X% at X yards. Fervent Fang Each time you deal damage to an enemy, that enemy now takes X% increased from your attacks, up to a maximum increase of X% at X stacks. Power and Command Power and Command alternate states every X seconds. Power increases your Primary Attack damage by X%. Command increases all other skill damage by X%. Unity Crystal You and all party members take X% reduced damage per additional party member within X yards of you. Battleguard Decreases all melee damage you take by X% from enemies within X yards. Cutthroat’s Grin Gain X% increase Critical Hit Chance when attacking from behind.

Much like the 5-Star gems, five gems make a good deal of sense and then there is room for a defensive gem spot. Use whichever gem has the highest Resonance rating or Battleguard, if players are lucky enough to have them all to choose from.

1-Star Gem Effect Berserker’s Eye Increases all damage you deal by X%, but increases all damage you take by X%. Chained Death Increases damage done by your attacks by X% per target hit, up to a maximum of X% with X targets. Everlasting Torment Your critical hits inflict agony, dealing X% Base damage +X every second for X seconds. Each enemy can only be affected by this once every X seconds. Pain of Subjugation You deal X% increased damage to enemies suffering loss of control. Seled’s Weakening Gain X% increased damage for X seconds after killing an Elite monster. Trickshot Gem Your Channeled skills consume energy X% slower.

Unless players have six gems better than 1-Star, the Trickshot gem should never leave the equipment. If it weren’t for the Resonance bonuses on the others, this would be the best gem in the game for the build.

Regular Gem Preference

Color Gem Effect Red Tourmaline +Damage Yellow Citrine +Potency Blue Sapphire +Armor Penetration

Given the choice between tanking and damage, elect for extra damage every time, allowing the best defense to be a good offense.

Diablo Immortal is available now for mobile and PC.