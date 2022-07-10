Diablo Immortal: The best build of the Meteor Wizard

Meteor features eye-popping numbers, a huge debuff, and a massive area of effect. Wizards in Diablo Immortal should seriously consider using it in their build, even if they don’t build around it. Those who do choose to make it the highlight of their build will not be disappointed.

No skill exists in a vacuum in Diablo Immortal, no matter how heavily players want to use it. Other skills sandwich Meteor in the middle of a sequence. But make no mistake; the meat of the rotation, the Meteor, is the move that steals the show.

Due to several factors, like gear, skills, reforging, and upgrades, it is impossible to list the exact quantities for many of the numbers detailed here. Any variable number has been replaced with an ‘X’ to signify its potential to change.

Skill Selection

Slot Skill Description Primary Skill Electrocute Arc lightning from your fingertips, dealing X to X damage to the first enemy struck, and then leaping to X additional enemies for X% as much damage. Skill Teleport Teleport forward. Maximum X charges. Skill Arcane Wind Unleash a blast of wind in a direction, dealing X damage and knocking away enemies. Charging longer increases range, knock away distance, and damage up to X. Deals X% increased damage to Burning enemies. Skill Meteor Summon an immense meteor that plummets from the sky, dealing X damage and Stunning all enemies in the impact area for X seconds. The ground it hits is scorched, Burning enemies for X damage over X seconds. Skill Black Hole Conjure a black hole for X seconds at a location, which will pull in all nearby enemies and deal X damage over X seconds.

The rotation here is quite smooth: Teleport in, throw down a Black Hole to bring all enemies together, throw down a Meteor, use Electrocute until the Meteor lands, cast Arcane Wind while they burn, then Teleport to safety and burn any survivors down with Electrocute.

Gear

The bulk of gamers will be hunting down their ideal pieces of legendary gear after taking the time to beat the game. But don’t forget to track down the set bonus pieces after choosing them from the list. A complete set gives three additional effects, on par with the legendary bonuses from the regular gear.

Primary Gear

Slot Piece Legendary Effect Head Cowl of the Abyss Black Hole radius increased by X%. Chest Starcaller’s Drapery Meteor radius increased by X%. Shoulders Shoulders of the Cataclysm Meteor damage increased by X%. Legs Starcaller’s Breeches Meteor now continually damages enemies in an area, but no longer stuns. Main Hand Windshaper Arcane Wind now summons a Tornado that follows enemies and continually damages all enemies in its path. Off Hand Unrepentant Gale Maximum Arcane Wind charges increased by X.

The stun may seem tough to sacrifice for Meteor, but consider that bosses can’t be stunned and the Black Hole will be holding enemies in place already, so it’s not much of a sacrifice at all. The extra area burn is a perfect setup for Arcane Wind, which does more damage against burning targets.

Set Items

Set Bonus 2/6 Effect 4/6 Effect 6/6 Effect Feasting Baron’s Pack Increases the duration of your abilities that cause loss of control by X%. Increases damage done from all sources by X% to enemies suffering under your loss of control effects. Unleash a nova of ice each time you defeat an enemy afflicted by your loss of control effects, dealing X damage to nearby enemies and Freezing them for X seconds. Cannot occur more often than once every X seconds.

The Feasting Baron’s Pack is usually a selection for hardcore PvP players, but since all damage will be done to opponents with a disable against them, it becomes come to the Meteor build. The Wizard’s damage, when using the recommended rotation, is flat out increased with the set.

Reforge Bonuses

Even for paid players, reforge attribute bonuses can be guided, but are not guaranteed completely. With enough rerolls, any player can eventually get the exact attribute they want, but this will take time and luck, even for those who have the money. Therefore, several different attributes have been listed within the same family, in order of preference.

Family Bonus

Family Family Attribute Wildfire You have a X% chance when you defeat an enemy to summon a fireball-spitting Hydra.

Killing enemies in groups increases the usefulness of the Wildfire family. The Meteor Wizard kills mobs as well as any other build, so expect several Hydras to pop up and assist in every rift.

Attributes

Preference Attribute First All skill damage increased by X%. Second Primary attack damage increased by X%. Third Critical Hit damage increased by X%.

The Wildfire family is home to the best DPS attributes and that’s exactly what the Wizard should be selecting. The Meteor and Arcane attacks are both skills, but Electrocute will get enough love to be bolstered as well.

Gems

There are two kinds of gems to consider for this build: the legendary gems and the regular gems. Players of all income levels will be using this guide, so there are three charts for legendary gems to choose from. Probability demands that even paying for an advantage will still make it tough to get the right gems, so feel free to mix and match from the charts based on the character’s most valuable stats.

Legendary Gems

5-Star Gem Effect Blood-Soaked Jade Increases all damage you deal by up to X% and your Movement Speed by X%, with less damage bonus the lower your Life, to a minimum of X%. Chip of Stoned Flesh Each time you cause an enemy total loss of control, you will also apply an explosive curse. When the curse expires, the enemy will explode for damage equal to X% of all damage taken during its duration, up to a maximum of X% base damage. Cannot occur more often than once every X seconds per target. Echoing Shade Your attacks have a X% chance to summon a shadow clone for X seconds that gains some of your abilities. Seeping Bile Your attacks have a X% chance to poison enemies, inflicting X% base damage +X every second for X seconds. This poison spreads to nearby enemies if the victim dies. Cannot affect the same target more often than once every X seconds. Zwenson’s Haunting When you defeat an enemy, summon a dark beast to attack nearby enemies, dealing X% base damage +X to all nearby enemies. Cannot occur more than once every X seconds. Howler’s Call Your Primary Attack has a X% chance to summon a charging spirit wolf that inflicts X% base damage +X to all enemies in its path. Cannot occur more often than once every X seconds.

There aren’t many 5-Star gems the Meteor build doesn’t make use of, since the build uses multiple damage sources. Unless conquering a high-level challenge rift, stick with the most offensive options.

2-Star Gem Effect Bloody Reach Increases all damage you deal by X% for every X yards between you and the enemy hit. Maximum increase of X% at X yards. Fervent Fang Each time you deal damage to an enemy, that enemy now takes X% increased from your attacks, up to a maximum increase of X% at X stacks. Power and Command Power and Command alternate states every X seconds. Power increases your Primary Attack damage by X%. Command increases all other skill damage by X%. Lightning Core Your Primary Attacks and movement slowly charge you up with electricity. When fully charged, your next Primary Attack will release chain lightning, dealing X% base damage +X to nearby enemies. Cannot occur more often than once every X seconds. Battleguard Decreases all melee damage you take by X% from enemies within X yards. Cutthroat’s Grin Gain X% increase Critical Hit Chance when attacking from behind.

There are many options among 2-Star gems, several of them with more defensive effects than their 1-Star counterparts. However, even the worst 2-Star gem is likely better than the best 1-Star gem solely due to the Resonance bonus.

1-Star Gem Effect Berserker’s Eye Increases all damage you deal by X%, but increases all damage you take by X%. Chained Death Increases damage done by your attacks by X% per target hit, up to a maximum of X% with X targets. Everlasting Torment Your critical hits inflict agony, dealing X% Base damage +X every second for X seconds. Each enemy can only be affected by this once every X seconds. Pain of Subjugation You deal X% increased damage to enemies suffering loss of control. Seled’s Weakening Gain X% increased damage for X seconds after killing an Elite monster. Zod Stone Increases the duration of your Ultimate Skills by X%.

The Pain of Subjugation stacks well with the Feasting Baron’s Pack set bonus, dealing extra damage to opponents who have lost control. It’s part of the reason Meteor Wizards don’t need too many changes between their PvP and PvE builds.

Regular Gem Preference

Color Gem Effect Red Tourmaline +Damage Yellow Citrine +Potency Blue Sapphire +Armor Penetration

Given the choice between tanking and damage, elect for extra damage every time, allowing the best defense to be a good offense.

Diablo Immortal is available now for mobile and PC.