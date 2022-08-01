Diablo Immortal player spent $100,000 on the game and now can’t get to the matches

One YouTuber Diablo Immortal spent more than $100,000 on the game’s cash store to create an incredibly strong character capable of completely destroying competitors in PvP. Unfortunately, the player has such a high player selection rating that Diablo Immortal no longer unites him with opponents in PvP.

Diablo Immortal is the latest game in Blizzard’s hugely popular series of Diablo action role—playing games that have defined the genre since 1996. In general, the games enjoyed great success thanks to the rather brutal battles with hordes of demons, a huge variety of opportunities for creating characters and a real dopamine drop of an increasingly powerful downpour of prey. Diablo Immortal was a long-awaited game, as 10 years have passed since the release of Diablo 3, and many players were looking forward to a convenient cross-platform game feature that allows them to play on both mobile devices and PCs. However, typical for mobile games, Diablo Immortal suffers from predatory monetization, due to which players spend exorbitant amounts of money to make progress.

Youtuber jtisallbusiness has reportedly invested a staggering $100,000 to make his Barbarian one of the most powerful characters among the millions playing Diablo Immortal. This has resulted in an extremely high percentage of PvP wins, resulting in a jtisallbusiness rating so high that the Diablo Immortal player matching system can no longer find opponents. According to jtisallbusiness, he spends “anywhere from 48 to 72 hours somewhere in between trying to queue on the battlefield and never being able to get it.”

The main motivation for spending thousands of dollars on Diablo Immortal is, of course, to trample other players, and the problematic thing is that those who invest the most in the game cannot participate. The Rite of Exile event in the game requires his clan to defend their Immortals status with PvP Battlegrounds matches, which means that the whole business must stay on the sidelines, hopelessly waiting for the selection of players in the game. It is reported that other members of his clan have also spent thousands of dollars on their characters, so it is unclear if his clan will succeed in this event if other members are also unable to find matches.

The monetization of Diablo Immortal has been a major point of contention for fans of Blizzard role-playing games. The aggressive microtransaction system constantly requires cash investments to accelerate progress, and players who spend thousands on Diablo Immortal face their own problems. The combination of annoying game mechanics and unfavorable odds even for “whales” with big spending disappointed all Diablo Immortal players, although many players noted that it was difficult to feel sorry for someone who spends more than the annual salary of most people on the game. a video game character.

