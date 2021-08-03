Diablo Immortal is Postponed To The First Half of 2022

Diablo Immortal: Blizzard announced, this Tuesday (3rd), that Diablo Immortal was postponed to the first half of 2022. The mobile game had been announced by the company itself as a release for 2021.

In a statement posted on its official website, the company said it has analyzed player feedback and is working on new features such as controller compatibility.

The period of the first half of 2022 was chosen because it will allow enough time for “the inclusion of substantial improvements throughout the game”.

“Our dream is to be able to offer an authentic Diablo experience to as many players as possible. The environments, characters and items, which are defining elements of the Diablo experience, are fondly remembered by many of us. This is the experience we want to share with you”, says an excerpt from the text.

Game Mode Improvements

Blizzard took the opportunity to give more details about the improvements being worked on from the testing of the alpha version that is open. In the case of PvP (player vs. environment) mode, more goals and activities are being implemented, including new Loots to the Infernicário system. The bosses of the place, even, will become a challenge to be overcome by groups of 8 players.

In the case of PvP (player vs. player), developers are improving the Battleground, which can include changes to match organization, rankings, class balancing, enemy time-to-death, and other elements.

Regarding Diablo Immortal items, the developer explained that she is thinking, for example, about how to keep legendary and high-level equipment “attractive and valuable, especially for those who have already passed the character’s maximum level”.

“In Diablo Immortal, we want this endgame progress to pay off, offering unique attribute bonuses and special advantages. But higher levels of Excellence should also provide better rewards. We are implementing a system that should allow players with higher levels of Excellence, or players facing greater challenges, to earn more powerful items.”

So, what did you think of the game’s delay? Are you in the hype to test the title on your mobile? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!