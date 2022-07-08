Diablo Immortal: how to increase the combat rating

In Diablo Immortal, many factors can determine how strong a player will feel. Gaining levels gives players access to new abilities and their higher-level options. Once players reach the maximum level, they can get Ideal levels, which add other performance improvements and give players special effects during the battle with enemies.

Even getting new items of rarer equipment can make players feel a significant increase in strength. However, the most important factor determining the overall strength of the game in Diablo Immortal is the combat rating. The value of this number alone determines a large percentage of the damage that enemies can inflict on players and the damage that players can inflict on enemies. Learning how to increase the combat rating is necessary for long-term progress.

Ways to increase the combat rating

Hellicarium

Raising the Helliquary level is a great, but overlooked way to increase the combat rating. Players can usually easily find raids, as they are extremely popular among players. There will be a suitable group here, since good teamwork and coordination are required to defeat the raid boss.

Many players are used to carrying random players or even friends through Dungeons, Elder Rift or even Challenge Rift. However, this is a completely different level of complexity, and currently it cannot be carried alone.

Participation in Helliquary raids also does not need to be done often, since there is a weekly reward for it. It’s enough to clean it once a week, but it doesn’t hurt to help others or run it more often for mechanical practice for future runs.

The rewards for completing the raid are definitely worth the effort, since this is where players can get Scoria.

By giving Scoria to any blacksmith, players will be able to improve it and use it to level up their Helliquary. It even provides additional slots for items that help make players stronger, especially in the trial breaks.

Clearing the test rifts at higher levels also improves the quality of the Elder Rifts drop, so all players should focus on advancing as far as possible. Although the initial statistics obtained from raising the Helliquary level may not seem so big at first glance, the statistics really help and add up over time.

Mechanism

Default gear is the most common way that players increase their combat rating. However, knowing which pieces of equipment to equip and why is crucial for character development.

Most players equip everything that has a Green Arrow on it; however, taking an item that may have a little more Vitality or Potential compared to an item that has a lot of Strength (when playing with a physical class) or Intelligence (when playing with a magic class) is completely ineffective.

The next factor that players should consider when considering equipment is the equipment score. This is one of the main factors affecting the combat rating, and it should not be overlooked without a good reason, such as the above. Finally, Gear Rarity is the last thing players should pay attention to.

Rarities from the worst to the best:

Normal (Gray) Magic (Blue) Rare (Yellow) Legendary (Orange) / Set (Green).

The higher the rarity of an item, the more stat affixes can be associated with it. The presence of an additional row of characteristics is of great importance for assessing the combat rating, especially when they are the priority characteristics for the class used.

Precious Stones

Placing gems in most MMORPGs usually seems like an easy task. It’s just something that players usually do for a small bonus to stats, and in most cases it’s pretty simple.

However, with Diablo Immortal, everything is different, it has a huge impact and requires a lot of foresight and strategy. Legendary Gems give players special effects and abilities that vary from gem to gem.

Choosing legendary gems to aim for can be quite difficult, especially when players are still experimenting with build paths and leveling up. However, once players have figured out their main build path, they can start creating, buying, or hunting for the legendary gems they need.

The next thing to admit is that there are only certain legendary gems at different star levels. Some 1-star and 2-star gems are different from 5-star gems, so players are usually better off starting with a basic 1/2-star gem setting before trying to aim for a 5-star setting.

The last reason why legendary gems are so important for the combat rating is the resonance. Resonance is a characteristic that can only be obtained from legendary gems and becomes higher the more legendary gems are equipped by players, and the higher the star level of gems.

Resonance increases all characteristics by a percentage. Percentage gains are extremely valuable because they get higher the stronger the players become. For example, 5% of 100 is only 5, and 5% of 1,000,000 is 50,000.