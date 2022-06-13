Wings are cosmetic items in Diablo Immortal, and players may encounter characters who wear them while in Sanctuary. However, these fans may not understand exactly how to get wings in Diablo Immortal, as this process is unique. This guide describes this process in detail, although players should immediately know that it requires significant financial investments.

Diablo Immortal: how to get wings

To earn a pair of wings, Diablo Immortal players must reach a certain level of resonance. For the uninitiated, fans can increase their Resonance by obtaining and improving Legendary Gems, and wings become available at 1000 Resonance. However, these are not the only wings in the game, as there are more substantial versions that can be unlocked at the 3000 and 5000 resonance levels.

Because of these resonance requirements, it is unrealistic to expect that free players will be able to get wings. Indeed, fans who need these cosmetic items will have to purchase Eternal spheres through the store for cash so they can buy the legendary Eternal coats of arms in Diablo Immortal. These coats of arms can then be loaded into Elder Rifts for guaranteed dropout of legendary gems, and players who repeat this process many times will eventually have enough resonance to wear wings.

Although the exact amount that needs to be spent to unlock the wings will vary from player to player, about $400 is a reasonable expectation. It is noteworthy that this figure can grow to tens of thousands of dollars for 5,000 Resonance wings. These are undoubtedly extremely significant expenses, and they will make these cosmetic items inaccessible to most of the players.

It should be noted that a number of changes can be made to the game, which will allow players of the free Diablo Immortal game to gain access to wings. One of these changes will be giving these fans more chances to earn legendary coats of arms and turn them into legendary gems. Although there was no indication at the time of writing that this would happen, players who are currently unhappy with the state of the game will certainly appreciate it.

The Resonance requirements for wearing wings can also be reduced, since it is certainly possible to get some Resonance without a huge investment. In fact, players should be able to achieve several hundred resonances without even spending $50. Although many ARPG fans will still not like such expenses, they are much lower than the figures that were given earlier.

Diablo Immortal is available on mobile devices and PCs.