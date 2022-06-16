Diablo Immortal: how to find (and defeat) hydra

The Flesh Maker Hydra, also called simply Hydra, is a world boss in Diablo Immortal associated with a zonal event known as the “Hidden Chambers of Kulle”. This event takes place daily in the Library of Zoltun Kulle, a zone north of the Shasar Sea. However, before adventurers can take part in these “Hidden Kulle Chambers”, they must first get to Hell I. For those who are not familiar, Hell I–IV are gameplay mutators that change the complexity of Diablo Immortal. As players progress through the content of the ultimate game, increasing their levels of perfection and the combat rating of monsters, they gain access to higher levels of hell.

Hell I in Diablo Immortal requires heroes to complete the main campaign and reach level 60, after which they can change the difficulty of the game by selecting the “skull icon” on the Westmarsh map screen. Once this is done, quickly head to the library of Zoltun Kull to begin participating in the “Hidden Chambers of Kull”.

The main purpose of the “Hidden Rooms of Kull” for players is to “Collect the lost pages in the library of Zoltun Kull”. In particular, adventurers must find and collect five lost pages in order to open folios of portals that open access to hidden Kulle cameras. Whenever a portal folio is opened, there is a chance of a Flesh Creator Hydra or a sandstone golem appearing on the Diablo Immortal map. Due to this random number generator mechanics, trying to summon hydra while going through an event alone may take some time. Therefore, it is best to go through the “Hidden Cameras of Kulle” with many other players, since they also have a chance to summon the World Boss.

Fight with the Hydra boss and his location in Diablo Immortal

The lost pages appear on earth in the form of shiny golden sheets of paper that randomly appear on the entire map of the Zoltun Kull Library. Raising one of them will advance the goal of the event by 1/5. Portal books are not shared with other players, so adventurers must “work together individually” to summon the Hydra of the Flesh in Diablo Immortal. Once the player or someone else finally spawns a Hydra, everyone can gather in the arena north of the Winding Entrance.

It takes several adventurers to defeat the Hydra boss in Diablo Immortal. In other words, it is unlikely that one hero can defeat this World Boss with 20 million OZ alone. Here is a short list of the main mechanics that players should be aware of when fighting Hydra:

Acid Spit: Hydra spits out acid in a frontal AoE capable of hitting multiple targets A large puddle of acid: The boss spits out a large puddle of acid right in front of him. This puddle will linger, dealing continuous damage to those in it for several seconds. Tail kick: Hydra swings its tail from time to time, knocking back all fighters within its attack radius in Diablo Immortal.